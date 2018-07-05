Top executive at Biospecifics Technologies says he has cancer
Thomas L. Wegman says he is undergoing treatment and "able to continue to lead the day-to-day operations of the company."
The top executive of Biospecifics Technologies Corp., a Lynbrook pharmaceuticals company, is undergoing "experimental treatment" for glioblastoma, an aggressive form of cancer found in the brain or spinal cord, he disclosed in a letter addressed to colleagues, partners and stockholders.
The letter from company president Thomas L. Wegman said he had completed "the initial stages" of a treatment plan.
"I'm feeling good and optimistic as I am now undergoing experimental therapy," he said." During this time, I am able to continue to lead the day-to-day operations of the company."
Glioblastoma gained attention last year when Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) disclosed his diagnosis in July.
Details about Wegman's experimental treatment were not immediately available. The letter was included in a government filing issued July 3.
Biospecifics does not have a chief executive officer but lists Wegman in a government filing as the company's "sole named executive officer," "principal executive officer" and "principal financial officer."
The website of the American Brain Tumor Association says glioblastomas "arise from astrocytes—the star-shaped cells that make up the 'glue-like,' or supportive tissue of the brain." The tumors are "usually highly malignant because the cells reproduce quickly and they are supported by a large network of blood vessels," according to the website.
Biospecifics is Long Island's 41st largest publicly traded company based on 2017 revenue of $27.4 million. /
The company has developed injectable enzymes that break down collagen, a fibrous protein that can build up and cause conditions including Dupuytren's contracture, a hand deformity where fingers are frozen in a curved position.
Biospecifics has a marketing and development deal related to the enzymes with Dublin-based Endo International PLC. The treatment is marketed by Endo under the name Xiaflex.
Shares of Biospecifics rose 4.7 percent to $46.86 in Thursday afternoon trading. The stock was trading at $50.47 12 months ago.
