TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 51° Good Afternoon
Overcast 51° Good Afternoon
Business

Hitching the wagon to bitcoin and hoping for the best

A day after Long Island Iced Tea announces it’s changing its name and tying its future to bitcoin, the digital currency falls sharply in price.

Long Island Iced Tea Corp. of Hicksville is

Long Island Iced Tea Corp. of Hicksville is changing its name to Long Blockchain Corp. and focusing on digital currency. Photo Credit: Long Island Iced Tea Corp.

By Sarah Skidmore Sell The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Shares of Hicksville-based Long Blockchain Corp., which on Thursday announced it would pivot its business focus from iced tea to digital currencies, fell Friday as the price of bitcoin, the most popular such currency, dropped as well.

Until this week, the company was named Long Island Iced Tea, and was known for its ready-to-drink beverages in flavors such as peach, raspberry, guava, lemon and mango. But Thursday it said that it was undertaking a rebranding.

The company announced it will change its name and, while still selling tea, it would shift its primary focus to “the exploration of and investment in opportunities that leverage the benefits of blockchain technology.”

LI Iced Tea to change name to Long Blockchain

The Hicksville beverage company’s stock jumped 180% after it announced its “pivot” to focus on the technology behind bitcoin.

Bitcoin and other types of “cryptocurrency” are digital currencies that are not tied to a bank or government and allow users to spend money anonymously. The coins are created by users who “mine” them by lending computing power to verify other users’ transactions, and receive coins in exchange. A blockchain is a global running tally of every transaction in the currency.

As of Thursday, bitcoin has soared more than 1,500 percent in price since the start of the year. And shares of Long Blockchain soared more than 180 percent to $6.91 Thursday after the news of the name change.

But on Friday, bitcoin fell as much as 30 percent overnight in Asia. It later made up much of that ground, finishing with a decline of 9.5 percent to $14,042 Friday, according to the tracking site CoinDesk.

Shares of Long Blockchain, the iced tea maker, fell 13 percent to close at $6.01.

“There is craziness going on,” said Emin Gun Sirer, an associate professor of computer science at Cornell University. “There always is when there is exciting new technology.”

Long Blockchain did not return a call for comment.

The company has not earned a profit since going public in 2016. Its news release Thursday announcing the new focus did not offer definitive plans for the technology, saying only that it sees a “once-in-a generation opportunity” and that it is in the “preliminary stages of evaluating specific opportunities.”

By Sarah Skidmore Sell The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Members of the Hagerman fire department respond to 2 go to hospital in 3-vehicle crash, cops say
The Bay Park Sewage Treatment Plant in East $5M FEMA grant comes through on sewage project
Early Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, Suffolk County police Cops: 13 arrested at holiday checkpoints
The newly renovated platform at the LIRR station LIRR: Hicksville station renovation on track
Christmas comes Dec. 23, 2017, for Armagan Ekici, Early Christmas for family burned out of home
Radar of Long Island on Saturday morning, Dec. NWS: Rain today; white Christmas unlikely
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE