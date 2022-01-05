TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Business

BJ's Wholesale Club opening 12th LI store this week

The new BJ's store on Veterans Memorial Highway

The new BJ's store on Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack is seen Wednesday. It is slated to open to the public on Friday. Credit: Newsday / John Paraskevas

By Tory N. Parrish tory.parrish@newsday.com @ToryParrish1
Print

BJ’s Wholesale Club’s first new store of 2022 will open in Commack this week.

The 104,102-square-foot warehouse club will open on the site of a former Macy’s department store Friday.

"Bringing this new club to Commack and expanding our footprint … on Long Island, it’s a great way to bring our unmatched value and convenience to shoppers here in Commack," BJ’s spokesman Kyle Byrnes said.

The Commack store will be the 12th BJ’s on Long Island and 224th store in the chain overall, according to the Westborough, Massachusetts-based retailer.

More than 100 people will be employed at the store, Byrnes said.

Located at 2 Veterans Memorial Hwy. in Commack, the new store will have groceries, including fresh produce and a full-service deli, as well as household goods, toys, clothes and other goods.

Manhattan-based Macy’s Inc. closed its approximately 210,000-square-foot Commack store in summer 2020 because the landlord terminated the lease, the company told Newsday in January 2020.

The department store was demolished and replaced with the new BJ’s store.

Newsday reporter Tory Parrish.

Tory N. Parrish covers retail and small business for Newsday. She has worked at the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review and Observer-Dispatch in Utica, N.Y.

More news

View of the State Capitol in Albany on
Gov. Hochul calls for expansion of health care workforce
Daniel Campbell, right, and his attorney Ed Burke
Driver indicted in fatal Amagansett hit-and-run
Shirley Baker tends to fall cleanup at her
'Up and coming' Wyandanch on the rise, with new homes, shops, activities
Suffolk County police at North Ocean Avenue at
Cops: Car hits, kills pedestrian
Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday signed an executive
Weighed down by fines? NYC's new mayor says he has a plan for that
Wyandanch School Board trustee Jarod Morris made a
Wyandanch school board hires outside attorney after voting to oust president
Didn’t find what you were looking for?