BJ's Wholesale Club opening 12th LI store this week

BJ’s Wholesale Club’s first new store of 2022 will open in Commack this week.

The 104,102-square-foot warehouse club will open on the site of a former Macy’s department store Friday.

"Bringing this new club to Commack and expanding our footprint … on Long Island, it’s a great way to bring our unmatched value and convenience to shoppers here in Commack," BJ’s spokesman Kyle Byrnes said.

The Commack store will be the 12th BJ’s on Long Island and 224th store in the chain overall, according to the Westborough, Massachusetts-based retailer.

More than 100 people will be employed at the store, Byrnes said.

Located at 2 Veterans Memorial Hwy. in Commack, the new store will have groceries, including fresh produce and a full-service deli, as well as household goods, toys, clothes and other goods.

Manhattan-based Macy’s Inc. closed its approximately 210,000-square-foot Commack store in summer 2020 because the landlord terminated the lease, the company told Newsday in January 2020.

The department store was demolished and replaced with the new BJ’s store.