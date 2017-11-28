More than 174 million Americans shopped in stores and online between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, beating the 164 million estimated shoppers from an earlier survey, according to new statistics released Tuesday by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics.

Average spending per person over the five-day period was $335.47, and 75 percent of the spending went specifically toward gift buying, according to the NRF. The biggest spenders were millennials between 25 and 34. That group spent an average of $419.52 each.

The most popular day for in-store shopping was Black Friday, cited by 77 million consumers, followed by Small Business Saturday with 55 million consumers.

Black Friday Vs. Cyber Monday: Cyber Monday takes the win

The top two days that consumers shopped online were Cyber Monday with more than 81 million and Black Friday with more than 66 million. In addition, 63 percent of smartphone owners used their mobile devices to make holiday decisions, and 29 percent used their phones to make actual purchases.

The survey found that more than 64 million shopped both online and in stores, while more than 58 million shopped only online and more than 51 million shopped only in stores.

Shoppers spent about $6.6 billion on Cyber Monday, up more than 16 percent from a year ago, according to Adobe Analytics, the research arm of software maker Adobe.

Locally, Fragrance.com said it set a single-day sales record with sales of more than $3 million on Cyber Monday.

Also, Farmingdale-based retailer P.C. Richard & Son said Tuesday its Cyber Monday sales were up 30 percent from last year.