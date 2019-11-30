TODAY'S PAPER
Black Friday online sales hit record $7.4B

A shopper uses Walmart's app in this undated photo. Credit: Newsday/Walmart

By The Associated Press
This year’s Black Friday was the biggest ever for online sales, and Adobe Analytics says carts filled on phones, computers and tablets rang up $7.4 billion in transactions.

That ranks just behind the $7.9 billion haul of last year’s Cyber Monday, which holds the one-day record for online sales. Adobe measures sales at 80 of the top 100 U.S. online retailers.

Adobe expects online sales to hit $9.4 billion this Cyber Monday. Much of the shopping is happening on people’s phones, which accounted for 39% of all online sales Friday and 61% of online traffic.

Shoppers have been looking for “Frozen 2” toys in particular. Other top purchases included sports video games and Apple laptops. All the online shopping may have helped thin the crowd at malls on Black Friday.

