Black Friday still carries weight, but it’s not the heaviest player in the holiday shopping season anymore.

Black Friday is projected to be the third-biggest day of 2019 for spending in stores and the second-biggest for shopping online, according to retail experts. Still, tradition inspires consumers to hit the stores — sometimes at the crack of dawn — looking for bargains with friends and family.

Black Friday still reigns as the busiest day of the year for store foot traffic.

It will be the second-biggest day of the year for online shopping, with $7.5 billion in spending, according to Adobe Analytics, a division of San Jose, California-based software company Adobe Inc. Cyber Monday is projected to remain the biggest day of the year for online shopping, with $9.4 billion.

Although data on in-store Thanksgiving spending is not yet available, online spending that day broke records — exceeding $4 billion, according to Adobe Analytics, which projected a total of $4.4 billion in online spending for the day. By 5 p.m. Thursday, $2.1 billion had been spent online, which was a 20.2% increase compared to the same period last year.

The official kickoff of the holiday shopping season — the five-day period that includes Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday — is expected to be an indicator of how strongly retail will perform over the entire season.

With the period between Thanksgiving and Christmas having six fewer days than it did last year, concerned retailers have been offering earlier and bigger promotions.

The retailers who stand to fare the best are those that are investing in integrating their ecommerce and brick-and-mortar operations, such as BOPIS (buy online, pick up in store), said Joel Rampoldt, a managing director in the retail practice at AlixPartners, a Manhattan-based consulting firm.

Mom-and-pop retailers that don’t have the budgets for advanced e-commerce platforms can do well by focusing on their strengths: personalized customer service, knowledgeable employees and knowing their local customer base well enough to know what products they want to see, he said.

“The problem with the big chains for a lot of customers is they feel very bland, they feel the same and you get the sense that, ‘What is offered in my town is the same as it is in every town in the country,’ ” he said.