Online shopping has been whittling down Black Friday crowds in stores for years, and last year, the COVID-19 pandemic did its part to keep some people home.

But Black Friday still is projected to be the top in-store shopping day of the year, according to Sensormatic Solutions, a Boca Raton, Florida-based provider of technology to the retail industry.

The day is part of a five-day period, including Thanksgiving and Small Business Saturday, that is considered the unofficial kickoff of the holiday shopping season and a bellwether for how retail will perform overall during the period.

But with consumer demand high, retailers raising workers’ wages to help with labor shortages, and supply chain issues delaying merchandise’s arrival to stores, shoppers should expect fewer deals over the five days than in past years, said Alexa Driansky, a senior vice president in the retail practice at AlixPartners, a Manhattan-based consulting firm.

"So, all of this is causing prices to rise and retailers don’t need to take as many discounts," she said.

Despite online retail accounting for a larger of share of overall retail sales annually – shopping via the web accounted for 23% of holiday sales last year – the vast majority of shoppers still head inside brick-and-mortar stores to buy gifts.

In fact, 40% of holiday retail traffic in stores in the United States will take place on 10 days this year, though foot traffic is projected to be down 10% to 15% compared to the 2019 holiday season, before the pandemic began, according to Sensormatic.

"Our predicted busiest days mark the peaks of in-store traffic, but we expect that like last year, consumers will start their shopping earlier to offset inventory limitations, shipping delays and ongoing concerns about social distancing," Brian Field, senior director at Sensormatic, said in a statement.

November and December retail sales are expected to be record-breaking, in both dollars spent and the growth rate, rising an estimated 14% to $886 billion compared to the same two months last year, according to IHS Markit, a market information service headquartered in London

But continued supply chain issues will delay products arriving to stores and reduce the merchandise variety, especially for small businesses.

Retailers’ number of out-of-stock items are up a record 325% percent compared to two years ago, Driansky said.

Also, product prices are surging at rates not seen in decades.

The nation’s inflation rate, 6.2%, is the highest since 1990.

So holiday shoppers online or in stores this season should be prepared to be flexible in their choices and pay more, said Alla Valente, senior analyst for security and risk management in the Manhattan office of Forrester Research Inc., an advisory firm based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

"Or do you just want the first options and are willing to wait? And maybe … don’t get it by Christmas," she said.