TODAY'S PAPER
72° Good Evening
SEARCH
72° Good Evening
Business

On Blackout Tuesday, leaders urge shoppers to limit spending to Black-owned firms

Hempstead officials and business leaders gathered to promote shopping at Black-owned businesses, as part of a nationwide Blackout Day on Tuesday. Credit: Barry Sloan

By Sarina Trangle sarina.trangle@newsday.com @SarinaTrangle
Print

Hempstead leaders marked Blackout Tuesday by encouraging consumers to patronize Black-owned businesses.

With COVID-19 now exacerbating disparities, patronizing Black-owned businesses is critical,  said Hempstead Village Trustee Jeffrey Daniels at a small gathering downtown.

“We spend across the nation well over a trillion dollars,” Daniels said of Black Americans. “One way to get change is to utilize or leverage that spending power."

Blackout Tuesday is part of a national movement urging shoppers to limit their spending to Black-owned firms. It's part of a tradition of  economic activism such as the bus boycotts in the 1950s, speakers said.

Black executives had a harder time accessing federal assistance through the Paycheck Protection Program because companies needed to submit applications through banks, Daniels said. 

"We didn't have the same access to funds because we didn't have banking relationships," he said. "We don't have the financial paperwork … necessarily, to get the loans, and get the loans in a quick way."

Slightly more than 30% of Black-owned firms receive loan approval for all the financing they request from lenders, compared with nearly 50% of white-owned firms, according to a 2019 report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. Black-owned businesses also had applications denied entirely at a higher rate, the report said. 

Hempstead Chamber of Commerce Director Belinda Watkins said she regularly shops at Black-owned businesses and has helped her three children and five nieces and nephews launch companies.

"We can't afford a space or a storefront because the taxes [and rent] are too high. So everybody is basically mobile or home-based," said Watkins, a Uniondale resident who runs multiple businesses, including a home health care firm and an events company that hosts pop-up shops for youth entrepreneurs. "That's a problem within itself."

Watkins said she brought her daughter, Janiah Sykes, because it is important for her to see that people support her. 

Janiah, 11, started her business, Janiah's Scents & Candles, last year, which offers candles, incense and fragrant oils.

"I love to make candles," she said. "They're peaceful. They're nice."

Janiah said getting materials is one of the harder parts of running her business.

"You've got to buy the supplies. You kind of spend a lot of money, but you actually get it back," she said.

Sarina Trangle

Sarina Trangle covers affordability and cost of living issues and other business topics. She previously worked as an editor and reporter at amNewYork.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Federal and local officials on Tuesday called for Schumer: Expand Agent Orange coverage for vets
The Superblock property is between Riverside and Long Hearings on hold for Long Beach project amid new data, officials say
Village of Hempstead Mayor Don Ryan on Monday A call to abolish Hempstead Village fire council over Facebook post
Riverhead Town officials plan to purchase blighted buildings Riverhead takes $4.8M step toward town square project
MTA inspector general Carolyn Pokorny's report says overtime Watchdog: MTA overtime drop mostly from weather, virus
Michael Valva in a Riverhead courtroom in March. Valva prosecutor says she's turned over 'voluminous' evidence to defense
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search