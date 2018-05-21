Employees at Blue Point Brewing Co. will begin brewing and packaging operations Monday at the Patchogue-based brewery’s new facility at the former Briarcliffe College campus along the village’s Main Street.

The $35-million facility, which will remain closed to the public until the interior build out is completed later this year, will serve as the Anheuser-Busch InBev-owned company’s new headquarters and will replace the brewer’s existing operations at 161 River Ave. That older facility will remain open to the public until the brewery’s transition is complete.

While the 53,000-square-foot West Main Street location is still under construction, the facility’s interior production and packaging equipment and machinery has been installed. When complete, the Blue Point plant will eventually feature an outdoor beer garden and green space, restaurant, tasting room, gift shop and will offer tours of the brewing operations.