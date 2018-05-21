TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Morning
70° Good Morning
Business

New Blue Point brewery to begin brewing today

The $35-million facility will be closed to the public until later this year, and will eventually replace Blue Point's existing headquarters and operations at River Avenue.

Blue Point Brewing Co. employees make preparations to open its new facility and headquarters in Patchogue on Monday, when the company will begin brewing and packaging operations. (Credit: Barry Sloan)

By Victor Ocasio victor.ocasio@newsday.com
Print

Employees at Blue Point Brewing Co. will begin brewing and packaging operations Monday at the Patchogue-based brewery’s new facility at the former Briarcliffe College campus along the village’s Main Street.

The $35-million facility, which will remain closed to the public until the interior build out is completed later this year, will serve as the Anheuser-Busch InBev-owned company’s new headquarters and will replace the brewer’s existing operations at 161 River Ave. That older facility will remain open to the public until the brewery’s transition is complete.

While the 53,000-square-foot West Main Street location is still under construction, the facility’s interior production and packaging equipment and machinery has been installed. When complete, the Blue Point plant will eventually feature an outdoor beer garden and green space, restaurant, tasting room, gift shop and will offer tours of the brewing operations.

By Victor Ocasio victor.ocasio@newsday.com

More news

Former NYPD Officer Scott Blackshaw with his dog, Ex-NYPD cop who worked at Ground Zero dies
An artist's rendering shows the Covert Avenue underpass Pending third-track work worries residents
Mercy Smith, the newest trustee for Northport Village New village trustee appointed to fill vacancy
Are the East End beaches ready? Are the beaches ready? An East End status report
About 30,000 people attended the three-day pride festival Parkland students, teachers to lead LI pride parade
Wyandanch Rising Project, on the corner of Straight 'Digital Ballpark' planned for Wyandanch Rising