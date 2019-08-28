TODAY'S PAPER
Blue Point Brewing to open Brooklyn brewpub later this year

Blue Point Brewing Co.'s new location, an underground

Blue Point Brewing Co.'s new location, an underground brewpub called The Hull, seen on Aug. 15. Photo Credit: Danielle Silverman

By Victor Ocasio victor.ocasio@newsday.com
Patchogue-based Blue Point Brewing Co. is putting the finishing touches on a new brewpub it plans to open in Brooklyn  later this year.

The new outfit, called the Hull, will be located in a roughly 15,000-square-foot cellar space beneath sustainable seafood restaurant Seamore’s, located at 66 Water St. in the DUMBO neighborhood near the Manhattan Bridge. The new establishment marks the first time the beermaker has opened an operation outside of Long Island.

The cost of the new space was not disclosed.

The Hull, which is partnering with Seamore’s to offer a curated selection of food options, is set to open on Oct. 17, said Hull general manager Chris Chou.

“Although we’re offering food, our emphasis is on the beer,” Chou said. “We have a fully functionating two-barrel brewing system.”

In addition to an eight-item menu that will include top sellers from Seamore’s and Blue Point’s massive Patchogue brewery and headquarters, the operation will also offer a variety of cocktails that use Blue Point beers as base ingredients.

“We want to explore where beer and spirits meet,” Chou said.

