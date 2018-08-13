For tonight's rain-threatened game between the Yankees and the Mets, Blue Point Brewing Co. is putting its Pinstripe Pils into cans decorated with, you guessed it, pinstripes.

The Patchogue craft brewer, which has been selling its Pinstripe Pils on tap at the Blue Point Bleachers Bar and other locations in Yankee Stadium, said it will now also sell the signature Yankees-inspired beer in decorative 16-ounce cans. The beer has been sold at the Bronx stadium since opening day.

“Today, they are adding the Pinstripe Pils can packaging,” said Kevin Harrington, an outside spokesman for Blue Point.

Blue Point, maker of beers like Toasted Lager and Hoptical Illusion, was founded in 1998. It was bought in 2014 by global beer giant Anheuser-Busch InBev.

The company, headquartered at 161 River Ave., is building out a new $35 million, 53,000-square-foot brewery at the former Briarcliffe College campus at 225 W. Main St. in Patchogue. Blue Point began brewing and packaging operations there earlier this year.