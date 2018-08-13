TODAY'S PAPER
72° Good Morning
72° Good Morning
Business

Blue Point Brewing: Get your Yankee pilsner in pinstriped cans

The beer has been sold at the Bronx stadium since opening day

By Victor Ocasio victor.ocasio@newsday.com
Print

For tonight's rain-threatened game between the Yankees and the Mets, Blue Point Brewing Co. is putting its Pinstripe Pils into cans decorated with, you guessed it, pinstripes.

The Patchogue craft brewer, which has been selling its Pinstripe Pils on tap at the Blue Point Bleachers Bar and other locations in Yankee Stadium, said it will now also sell the signature Yankees-inspired beer in decorative 16-ounce cans. The beer has been sold at the Bronx stadium since opening day.

“Today, they are adding the Pinstripe Pils can packaging,” said Kevin Harrington, an outside spokesman for Blue Point. 

Blue Point, maker of beers like Toasted Lager and Hoptical Illusion, was founded in 1998. It was bought in 2014 by global beer giant Anheuser-Busch InBev.

The company, headquartered at 161 River Ave., is building out a new $35 million, 53,000-square-foot brewery at the former Briarcliffe College campus at 225 W. Main St. in Patchogue. Blue Point began brewing and packaging operations there earlier this year.

By Victor Ocasio victor.ocasio@newsday.com

More news

A pilot project to extract reusable metal from Pilot program could help town reduce waste
The Northeast blackout on Aug. 14, 2003, left Where were you during the 2003 blackout?
The stream that runs between Crescent Beach and Source of water contamination still a mystery
Patrons gather by the Avelino pizza food truck Town cracks down on food trucks at wineries
Scattered showers and possible flooding expected Monday across Forecast: Scattered showers, possible flooding
The Melville office building, seen on July 26, Health system to move nearly 200 jobs to Melville