East Moriches firm wins national award 

A consulting firm in East Moriches has won a national award for helping companies sell their goods and services overseas.

Blue Tiger International LLC received the President’s “E” Award for Export Service on Thursday from U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in a ceremony in Washington.

Blue Tiger is the only local recipient of this year’s "E" awards, according to Marisel Trespalacios, an international trade specialist in the Old Westbury office of the U.S. Commercial Service, a division of the federal Commerce Department. The service nominated Blue Tiger for the award, she said.

Forty-eight businesses and groups were recognized on Thursday.

Ross, in a letter announcing Blue Tiger’s award, said the judges were “very impressed with Blue Tiger International’s extensive list of case studies demonstrating export growth achieved by the company’s clients.”

Blue Tiger was founded by veteran shipping executive Thomas A. Cook to assist companies to export both individually and through workshops held across the country.

“Every day we see the growth of our clients’ businesses, due in large part to exporting,” he said on Thursday. “This growth has enabled our clients to add jobs and support their local communities as they expand their bottom line.”

In 2016, Cook took the reins of the National Institute for World Trade, a longtime nonprofit that organized trips for Long Island executives to foreign markets and promoted the importance of exporting to the regional economy. Cook moved the institute to Blue Tiger’s East Moriches office and refocused its efforts on training programs.

The "E" Awards date to World War II and were formally established by President John F. Kennedy.

Previous Long Island winners include metals supplier Industrial Metals International Ltd. in Ronkonkoma, nutritional supplement maker Natural Organics in Melville and medical devices manufacturer Bennett X-Ray Technologies in Copiague.