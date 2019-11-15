Health care and culinary employers are looking to fill more than 300 positions at a Tuesday job fair hosted by Nassau BOCES and the state Labor Department.

The hiring event will be held at the Joseph M. Barry Career and Technical Education Center, 1196 Prospect Ave. in Westbury. High school juniors and seniors in both Nassau and Suffolk are invited to attend the job fair’s first session from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., and the general public is invited to attend a second session from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“The job fair could not come at a more appropriate time,” Robert Dillon, Nassau BOCES district superintendent said in a statement. “Events like this are part of our mission to help out students find long-term careers in fields they are passionate about.”

Nearly 30 employers are expected, including Stony Brook Medicine, which is looking for nursing assistants, Mara’s Southern Kitchen, which is looking for line and prep cooks, and Selfhelp Community Services, which is looking for home health aides. Several employers will be doing interviews on site, including CVS Health. The jobs pay from $12 an hour to $40 an hour.

Registration is not required. For more information, call the state Labor Department at 518-549-0495, or visit labor.ny.gov.