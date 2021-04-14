TODAY'S PAPER
Feds nix Hamptons sites from offshore wind sale

Massive wind turbines proposed for 15 miles off

Massive wind turbines proposed for 15 miles off the coast of the Hamptons would be visible from some of the most expensive homes in the country. Credit: AP/Michael Dwyer

By Mark Harrington mark.harrington@newsday.com @MHarringtonNews
The federal government has removed two contested offshore wind-energy areas off the Hamptons from its upcoming lease sale to waters off Long Island South Shore, citing conflicts with commercial fishing, shipping and lack of commercial viability.

Instead, the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, during a public task force meeting Wednesday, will propose a series of wind-energy areas to the west and south for its upcoming lease auction, officials said during the meeting. In all, the federal government is proposing to lease some 627,333 acres of waters in areas called the New York Bight. The two proposed areas off the Hamptons, known as Fairways North and Fairways South, won’t be offered for lease sale, said Luke Feinberg, project manager for BOEM.

New York State and several East End public officials had expressed opposition to the two areas originally proposed for leasing by the government earlier this month. A New York official at the task force meeting said the state had opposed the sites because they were too close to shore at 15 nautical miles. New York had said areas should be no closer than 18 nautical miles.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Mark Harrington, a Newsday reporter since 1999, covers energy, wineries, Indian affairs and fisheries.

