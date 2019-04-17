TODAY'S PAPER
3 movie theaters formerly run by Bow Tie Cinemas have new operators

By Victor Ocasio victor.ocasio@newsday.com
Three Long Island theaters formerly run by Bow Tie Cinemas have changed operators this month, according to company executives.

The Bow Tie Roslyn Cinemas at 20 Tower Pl., the Bow Tie Cinemas at 430 Plandome Rd. in Manhasset, and Bow Tie’s Squire Cinemas, 115 Middle Neck Rd.  in Great Neck are now under new management.

The Roslyn and Manhasset properties, formerly owned and operated by Bow Tie, were purchased late last year by Gilman Management Corp., a Great Neck-based real estate investment and property management company.

Bow Tie ceased operations at those locations on April 13, and a new operator has taken over the theaters, an executive with Gilman said, adding that the new operator’s “anticipating opening date is Friday.”

The Gilman executive said the locations are “going to remain as movie theaters for the foreseeable future.”

Joseph Masher, chief operating officer for Ridgefield, Connecticut-based Bow Tie Cinemas, said in an email, “Our leases have ended at those theaters, and we no longer operate them.”

