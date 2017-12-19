A former bowling alley in Levittown is slated to be redeveloped into a three-story, $33 million assisted living facility, according to the Nassau County Industrial Development Agency.

The D&F Development Group, a Levittown-based real estate developer, has been approved for tax benefits for its planned construction of a 66-unit, 64,000-square-foot senior housing project at 100 Schoolhouse Rd. The property, located on the corner of N. Parkside Dr. and Schoolhouse Road, was the site of the former North Levittown Lanes and currently serves as D&F’s company headquarters.

“The project itself is something that’s in great demand and there’s a great need for it,” Daniel P. Deegan, an attorney for D&F, said during the Tuesday morning IDA meeting. Deegan said the facility would offer a “lower price point” for residents when compared to other assisted living providers locally. “It’s a level of assisted living that’s not super high end. It’s for more moderate income people.”

After the redevelopment, D&F also will maintain its corporate offices at the site.

The assisted living facility will employ 59 workers when complete, and its workforce will grow to 76 after three years, Deegan said. Construction is expected to begin in April and take two years to complete.

Assisted living offers seniors rental residences in buildings with communal spaces, on-site aides and kitchen staffs, coordinated activities and entertainment options. The facilities generally cater to seniors who can mostly live independently, but may need assistance with getting dressed or managing medication.

The facilities continue to spring up on Long Island, and can cost $30 million to $50 million to build.

The IDA approved D&F for a sales tax exemption of up to $1.3 million on the purchase of construction materials and fixtures; a mortgage recording tax benefit of up to $195,000; and a 20-year deal on property taxes. Under the deal, property taxes for the site will be frozen at their current rate for three years. The new assessed value of the property will be phased in over the remaining years, in addition to annual increases of 1.66 percent to the tax rate.

IDA executive director Joseph J. Kearney said the project was “responding to a need for an assisted living facility in that community so residents can age in place.”