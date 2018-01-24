TODAY'S PAPER
Business

$8.2M contract for Bren-Tronics for military batteries

The Commack manufacturer will make rechargeable batteries for the ‘war fighter, who would have boots on the ground.’

Rep. Thomas Suozzi tours the Bren-Tronics facility in

Rep. Thomas Suozzi tours the Bren-Tronics facility in Commack on Jan. 16, 2018. Photo Credit: Bren-Tronics

By Tory N. Parrish tory.parrish@newsday.com
A U.S. Department of Defense agency has awarded an $8.2 million contract to a Commack-based manufacturer of charging systems for the military.

The contract calls for Bren-Tronics Inc. to make rechargeable lithium-ion batteries that would be used by the “war fighter, who would have boots on the ground,” said Kyle Roelofs, vice president of business development at the company.

“There’s...

