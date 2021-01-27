The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 1 of the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers of New York and Long Island will begin taking applications on Friday for 70 apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications and affidavits can be obtained at bricklayersandalliedcraftworkerslocal1ny.org for 24 hours a day on Fridays, Feb. 26, March 26, April 30, May 28, June 25, Sept. 24, Oct. 29, Nov. 19 and Dec. 17.

The forms must be printed out, completed and mailed to the International Masonry Institute, 12-07 44th Ave. in Long Island City, N.Y. 11101 with a copy of the applicant's high school diploma or its equivalent. The forms must be postmarked no later than Dec. 17.

More information is available by calling 718-706-9294.

The union hopes to train 25 bricklayer-masons, 10 stone masons, 10 plasterers and 25 pointer-caulker-cleaners.

Applicants must take an assessment test by appointment with social distancing. They also must be 18 or older, have reliable transportation, pass a drug test and be physically able to do the work.