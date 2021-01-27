TODAY'S PAPER
32° Good Morning
SEARCH
32° Good Morning
Business

Bricklayers' union to recruit 70 apprentices

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Print

The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 1 of the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers of New York and Long Island will begin taking applications on Friday for 70 apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications and affidavits can be obtained at bricklayersandalliedcraftworkerslocal1ny.org for 24 hours a day on Fridays, Feb. 26, March 26, April 30, May 28, June 25, Sept. 24, Oct. 29, Nov. 19 and Dec. 17.

The forms must be printed out, completed and mailed to the International Masonry Institute, 12-07 44th Ave. in Long Island City, N.Y. 11101 with a copy of the applicant's high school diploma or its equivalent. The forms must be postmarked no later than Dec. 17.

More information is available by calling 718-706-9294.

The union hopes to train 25 bricklayer-masons, 10 stone masons, 10 plasterers and 25 pointer-caulker-cleaners.

Applicants must take an assessment test by appointment with social distancing. They also must be 18 or older, have reliable transportation, pass a drug test and be physically able to do the work.

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

More news

A neighborhood of houses in Elmont, NY is Senate report urges measures to combat housing bias
Nursing home residents wait in line on Jan. State: Adult care facilities completing first COVID-19 shots within weeks
Julia Schulman, a nurse manager for Northwell Physician Experts: People with diabetes susceptible to severe COVID-19
Crowds surge onto sand at Jones Beach last Cuomo: Amid pandemic, a record year for state parks
Police and medical workers at the scene of Family, police seek info on fatal hit and run in Stony Brook
Tyler Van Zeyl, 14, right, left, wears the First Suffolk police officer to die of COVID-19 remembered as a 'hero'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search