The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 1 of the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers will begin taking applications on Friday for 60 apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications may be found at bricklayersandalliedcraftworkerslocal1ny.org for 24 hours on Friday, March 25, April 29, May 27, June 24, Sept. 30, Oct. 28, Nov. 18, Dec. 16, and Jan. 27, 2023.

Forms must be printed out, completed and mailed with a copy of the applicant’s high school diploma or equivalent diploma to the International Masonry Institute, 12-07 44th Ave. in Long Island City, Queens, 11101.

Once the forms are received, the applicant will be contacted to schedule an interview and to take an assessment test.

The union hopes to train 25 bricklayer-masons, five stone masons, five plasterers and 25 pointer-caulker-cleaners.

Applicants must be 18 or older, have reliable transportation, pass a drug test and be physically able to do the work.

More information is available by calling 718-706-9294.