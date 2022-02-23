TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Good Morning
Business

Bricklayers' union to start recruiting for 60 apprentices on Friday

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 1 of the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers will begin taking applications on Friday for 60 apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications may be found at bricklayersandalliedcraftworkerslocal1ny.org for 24 hours on Friday, March 25, April 29, May 27, June 24, Sept. 30, Oct. 28, Nov. 18, Dec. 16, and Jan. 27, 2023.

Forms must be printed out, completed and mailed with a copy of the applicant’s high school diploma or equivalent diploma to the International Masonry Institute, 12-07 44th Ave. in Long Island City, Queens, 11101.

Once the forms are received, the applicant will be contacted to schedule an interview and to take an assessment test.

The union hopes to train 25 bricklayer-masons, five stone masons, five plasterers and 25 pointer-caulker-cleaners.

Applicants must be 18 or older, have reliable transportation, pass a drug test and be physically able to do the work.

More information is available by calling 718-706-9294.

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

