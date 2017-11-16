Bridgehampton National Bank’s branches are being rebranded as BNB Bank.

“We have an established brand identity in BNB and over the past 8 years, we have been transitioning to using BNB in our logo, marketing and positioning of the bank,” Kevin O’Connor, the chief executive at Bridge Bancorp, the bank’s parent company, said in a statement released late Wednesday. “Continuing as BNB Bank is both a nod to our strong roots on the East End of Long Island, and a look to our future growth.”

The rebranding is part of the Bridgehampton-based bank’s conversion from a national bank to a New York-chartered commercial bank. The bank received state approval for the charter change on Wednesday.

“The primary impact will be more efficiency both from a regulatory and operational standpoint,” O’Connor said.

As previously reported, Bridge plans to close six branches as more customers utilize the bank’s mobile app and other technologies to access services, which has led to less foot traffic at some branches.

The branches slated to close are in Center Moriches, Cutchogue, Hewlett, Massapequa, New Hyde Park and the Walt Whitman Road Melville location. The branches will close on Feb. 16.

O’Connor said the bank is still expanding its branch network elsewhere. For example, it opened a branch in Riverhead earlier this year.