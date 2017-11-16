TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 56° Good Afternoon
Broken Clouds 56° Good Afternoon
Business

Bridgehampton National Bank to be renamed BNB Bank

By David Reich-Hale  david.reich-hale@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Bridgehampton National Bank’s branches are being rebranded as BNB Bank.

“We have an established brand identity in BNB and over the past 8 years, we have been transitioning to using BNB in our logo, marketing and positioning of the bank,” Kevin O’Connor, the chief executive at Bridge Bancorp, the bank’s parent company, said in a statement released late Wednesday. “Continuing as BNB Bank is both a nod to our strong roots on the East End of Long Island, and a look to our future growth.”

The rebranding is part of the Bridgehampton-based bank’s conversion from a national bank to a New York-chartered commercial bank. The bank received state approval for the charter change on Wednesday.

“The primary impact will be more efficiency both from a regulatory and operational standpoint,” O’Connor said.

As previously reported, Bridge plans to close six branches as more customers utilize the bank’s mobile app and other technologies to access services, which has led to less foot traffic at some branches.

The branches slated to close are in Center Moriches, Cutchogue, Hewlett, Massapequa, New Hyde Park and the Walt Whitman Road Melville location. The branches will close on Feb. 16.

O’Connor said the bank is still expanding its branch network elsewhere. For example, it opened a branch in Riverhead earlier this year.

By David Reich-Hale  david.reich-hale@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Gregory Remy of Brentwood, second from right, meets Long Island job growth slows sharply
Southampton Town Opioid Addiction Task Force co-chairman Jay Hundreds attend East End opioid crisis forum
Amityville Police Chief Glenn Slack speaks during a Village eliminates police commissioner post
fmtv s2e3-1 Unexpected strip mall eatery serves creative South Asian fare
Students at Rockville Centre school district, Nov. 10, Union: Bus strike affecting 4 districts is over
Road salt pile covered with a tarp is Residents object to plan for road salt storage
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE