Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. has hired an American Express executive to be its new chief financial officer, the Lake Success company announced Monday.

Edmund Reese will join Long Island’s second-largest public company by revenue on Nov. 30. He has been CFO of American Express’ global consumer services group, the credit-card giant’s biggest division.

At Broadridge, Reese succeeds James M. Young who left the company in August to become CFO of Indigo Agriculture, a private technology company focused on boosting food production. Young also came to Broadridge from a credit-card company, Visa, in 2014.

Broadridge CEO Timothy C. Gokey said on Monday that Reese’s "deep experience across financial services and client-focused mindset make him the ideal choice to lead our finance organization."

Prior to joining American Express, Reese worked at the stock brokerages Merrill Lynch and Smith Barney. "I am thrilled to join Broadridge, a company I admire…[that] is well-positioned for long-term growth," he said.

Matt Connor, who has been serving as interim CFO, will return to Broadridge’s global technology and operations unit in an expanded role, Gokey said.