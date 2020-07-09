Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. announced Thursday that its chief financial officer is leaving for a similar job at a Boston company that helps farmers.

CFO James M. Young’s last day at Lake Success-based Broadridge will be Aug. 31, which is after the distributor of investor documents and processor of financial transactions reports its fourth-quarter earnings. He has been the public company’s CFO since 2014.

Matt Connor will serve as interim CFO of Broadridge. He has been CFO of the company’s global technology and operations division.

“Broadridge has initiated a search process for a permanent successor that will include both internal and external candidates and has engaged a leading executive recruitment firm to lead this process,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Broadridge CEO Timothy C. Gokey praised Young, saying, “Jim leaves Broadridge financially strong . . . and well positioned for continued long-term growth.”

Broadridge is Long Island’s second-largest public company by revenue and has about 2,300 employees locally.

Young said, “the decision to step away from my role during this exciting and dynamic time of growth for the company was not an easy one.” He came to Broadridge in June 2014 to be CFO after working at credit card giant Visa for eight years.

Young has been named CFO of Indigo Agriculture, a private technology company focused on boosting food production without harming the environment. He has been charged with helping “in scaling Indigo’s business and financial operations,” said company CEO David Perry.