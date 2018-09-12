Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. on Wednesday announced that Timothy C. Gokey will become CEO, succeeding Richard J. Daly on Jan. 2.

The Lake Success-based public company, one of Long Island’s largest, said Daly would become executive chairman of the board of directors.

Gokey’s promotion comes a year after he was named company president. The 57-year-old joined Broadridge in 2010 from tax preparer H&R Block, where he led its retail tax business.

Broadridge delivers proxy statements, annual reports and other documents to investors on behalf of public companies and investment funds. It also tabulates shareholder votes and processes transactions for investment banks.

The company reported a profit of $428 million in the year ended June 30 on revenue of $4.3 billion. It has more than 10,000 employees in 16 countries, including about 1,800 in Lake Success and Edgewood.

“On behalf of the board, I am pleased to announce that, as part of a long-planned and well-orchestrated succession process, Tim Gokey will become the next chief executive officer of Broadridge,” said Les Brun, chairman of the board of directors said Wednesday. “Tim has been instrumental in creating and executing strategies that have driven significant growth for Broadridge over the past eight years, and he is the right person to lead Broadridge into the future.”

Brun also praised Daly who started the company’s core business, investor communications, in a Northport bedroom in 1987 and has been CEO since 2007.