Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Morning
73° Good Morning
Business

Broadridge Financial Solutions announces Timothy Gokey will be new CEO on Jan. 2

Gokey, who is 57, will succeed Richard Daly, who has been CEO since 2007.

Timothy C. Gokey will become CEO of Broadridge

Timothy C. Gokey will become CEO of Broadridge Financial Solutions, succeeding Richard J. Daly on Jan. 2. Photo Credit: Broadridge Financial Solutions/Dan Bigelow

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Print

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. on Wednesday announced that Timothy C. Gokey will become CEO, succeeding Richard J. Daly on Jan. 2.

The Lake Success-based public company, one of Long Island’s largest, said Daly would become executive chairman of the board of directors.

Gokey’s promotion comes a year after he was named company president. The 57-year-old joined Broadridge in 2010 from tax preparer H&R Block, where he led its retail tax business.

Broadridge delivers proxy statements, annual reports and other documents to investors on behalf of public companies and investment funds. It also tabulates shareholder votes and processes transactions for investment banks.

The company reported a profit of $428 million in the year ended June 30 on revenue of $4.3 billion. It has more than 10,000 employees in 16 countries, including about 1,800 in Lake Success and Edgewood.

“On behalf of the board, I am pleased to announce that, as part of a long-planned and well-orchestrated succession process, Tim Gokey will become the next chief executive officer of Broadridge,” said Les Brun, chairman of the board of directors said Wednesday. “Tim has been instrumental in creating and executing strategies that have driven significant growth for Broadridge over the past eight years, and he is the right person to lead Broadridge into the future.”

Brun also praised Daly who started the company’s core business, investor communications, in a Northport bedroom in 1987 and has been CEO since 2007.

Headshot

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

More news

Rendering of a warehouse to be built by Developer seeks tax breaks for $7.2M warehouse
Long Beach officials say a home on Barnes City creates registry of foreclosed homes
An exhibit of the late Dr. Samuel Teich Samuel Teich House gets landmark status
Nassau County Assesssor David Moog at his Mineola Curran warned about Nassau reassessment plan costs
The crash scene at a Commack Sunoco gas Police: 2 die in crash into gas station
The East Marion home was transformed into a $1.15M LI home's barn was blacksmith's shop