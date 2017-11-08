This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 44° Good Morning
Overcast 44° Good Morning
Business

Broadridge Financial posts 48 percent increase in profits

Lake Success firm benefits from increase in company proxy contests, CEO says.

Lake Success-based Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. is seen

Lake Success-based Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. is seen in an undated image. Photo Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa

By James T. Madore  james.madore@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. posted a 48-percent increase in profit for the July-September period compared with a year ago, on increased demand for its investor communications services, executives said Wednesday.

The Lake Success-based company, which distributes proxy statements, annual reports and other documents to shareholders on behalf of public companies, mutual funds and banks, reported a profit of $50 million in the three months ended Sept. 30, up from $34 million for the same period in 2016.

Revenue rose 3 percent in the quarter to $925 million, year over year.

The increase was due in part to more proxy contests and shareholder votes at public companies and mutual funds. Broadridge delivers documents to investors and then tallies the votes.

“Broadridge benefited from robust levels of event-driven activity . . . which highlight the critical role that our company plays in corporate governance and contributed to our strong earnings performance,” CEO Richard J. Daly said in a statement.

Revenue tied to events rose 58 percent to $59 million, year over year.

Daly said financial results for the July-September period, which is the first quarter of the company’s fiscal 2018 year, showed “we are on track . . . and well positioned for future growth.”

In addition to its Lake Success headquarters, Broadridge has a large processing center in Edgewood, where about 2,000 people work.

The earnings announcement came before the stock market opened. In early trading on Wednesday, Broadridge shares were up $3.61, or more than 4 percent, to $91 on the New York Stock Exchange.

By James T. Madore  james.madore@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Voting map 2017 See how LI voted in top local races
A Cuoppo Misto of fried zucchini, risotto balls Italian street-food spot closes after 6 months
Yorlin Solorzano, 23, of Uniondale was arrested Tuesday, Roommate stabbed with steak knife, cops say
Route 27 led all Long Island roads in Where fatal crashes occur on LI and why
Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip is seen Expedited screening event coming to MacArthur
CPI Aerostructures is seen on March 6, 2012. CPI Aero reports lower revenue due to backlog
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE