Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. posted a 48-percent increase in profit for the July-September period compared with a year ago, on increased demand for its investor communications services, executives said Wednesday.

The Lake Success-based company, which distributes proxy statements, annual reports and other documents to shareholders on behalf of public companies, mutual funds and banks, reported a profit of $50 million in the three months ended Sept. 30, up from $34 million for the same period in 2016.

Revenue rose 3 percent in the quarter to $925 million, year over year.

The increase was due in part to more proxy contests and shareholder votes at public companies and mutual funds. Broadridge delivers documents to investors and then tallies the votes.

“Broadridge benefited from robust levels of event-driven activity . . . which highlight the critical role that our company plays in corporate governance and contributed to our strong earnings performance,” CEO Richard J. Daly said in a statement.

Revenue tied to events rose 58 percent to $59 million, year over year.

Daly said financial results for the July-September period, which is the first quarter of the company’s fiscal 2018 year, showed “we are on track . . . and well positioned for future growth.”

In addition to its Lake Success headquarters, Broadridge has a large processing center in Edgewood, where about 2,000 people work.

The earnings announcement came before the stock market opened. In early trading on Wednesday, Broadridge shares were up $3.61, or more than 4 percent, to $91 on the New York Stock Exchange.