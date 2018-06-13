Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. will join the Standard & Poor's 500 stock index on Monday, executives said Wednesday.

The Lake Success-based distributor of annual reports, proxy statements and other documents to investors on behalf of public companies said being included in the S&P index recognizes Broadridge’s rapid growth in sales and profits in recent years.

The company posted a profit of $327 million in the year ended June 30, 2017, up 6 percent from a year earlier. Sales totaled $4 billion, a gain of 43 percent from the 2016 fiscal year.

The only other Long Island company in the S&P 500 is Henry Schein, a health care products distributor. The S&P 500 is an index of large companies whose stocks trade on exchanges in the United States. Inclusion in the S&P 500 is determined by a committee of employees of S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Being chosen for the S&P 500 “reflects the recognition by the investment community of the importance of the work we do to power investing, governance and communications through leading technology-driven solutions,” CEO Richard J. Daly said.

In addition to delivering documents to investors, Broadridge tabulates shareholder votes and processes transactions for investment banks. It has 10,000 employees in 16 countries, including about 1,700 in Edgewood.

The S&P 500 index serves as a barometer of the overall financial markets. Broadridge joins S&P 500 stalwarts Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, Facebook, JPMorganChase, Johnson & Johnson, Exxon Mobil and Alphabet, formerly called Google.

The announcement came after the stock market opened. In early afternoon trading, Broadridge shares were down 18 cents, or less than 1 percent, to $116.05 on the New York Stock Exchange.