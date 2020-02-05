Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc., Long Island’s second-largest public company by revenue, announced the appointment of a new president on Wednesday.

Chris Perry, who leads Broadridge’s sales, marketing and client solutions group as senior vice president, will become president, effective March 2. He succeeds Timothy C. Gokey, who will remain CEO. Both men are in the late 50s.

Gokey was appointed president in 2017, when company founder Richard J. Daly relinquished the title as part of a leadership succession. Daly retired as CEO a year ago and now serves as executive board chairman.

Broadridge delivers billions of documents to shareholders each year and processes trillions of dollars in stock trades each day. The company has its headquarters in Lake Success and several large processing facilities in Edgewood, where about 2,300 people work.

Broadridge reported a profit of $482 million in the year ended June 2019 on revenue of $4.4 billion.

Executives said Wednesday that Perry would add to his current responsibilities by overseeing Broadridge’s business outside of the United States and its growth strategy.

Gokey said Perry “has been the driving force behind Broadridge’s record sales growth over the past six years … I’m confident that with Chris’ appointment, we will create even greater growth for our clients, investors and associates.”

Perry joined Broadridge in 2014 from news and information provider Thomson Reuters, where he was managing director of risk in the financial and risk division. He also spent four years as president of the British company’s Americas division.

“I am excited to work more closely with Tim and across the organization, bringing to market world-class solutions that support our clients’ growth and associates’ development,” Perry said Wednesday.

He lives in New Jersey and will work from Broadridge’s Manhattan office, according to a company spokesman.

The announcement came before the stock market opened. In afternoon trading, Broadridge shares were up $3.20, or 3$, to $120.63 on the New York Stock Exchange.