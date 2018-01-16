Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. has created a division to manage its business outside of North America, executives said Tuesday.

The Lake Success-based distributor of annual reports, proxy statements and other documents to investors on behalf of public companies and banks has established Broadridge International.

The new unit will be responsible for growing Broadridge’s business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Of the company’s $4 billion in revenue last year, $3.8 billion were derived from the United States, $251 million from Canada, $92 million from the United Kingdom and $27 million from the rest of the world, according to securities filings.

The international division will be led by Tom Carey, a veteran executive based in London. He has worked at Broadridge and its predecessor for more than 20 years, most recently supervising the technology and operations solutions business overseas.

“I am excited to lead our international efforts outside of North America, redoubling our focus and commitment to helping our clients,” he said in a statement.

Carey also has been appointed to Broadridge’s executive committee.

Tim Gokey, president and chief operating officer, said, “International expansion is a core strategy for Broadridge.”

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox daily. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Broadridge has more than 10,000 employees in 16 countries, including about 1,800 in Lake Success and Edgewood.

Broadridge shares rose 36 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $94.36 on the New York Stock Exchange.