TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
42° Good Afternoon
Business

Broadridge Financial Solutions says Oct.-Dec. profits dropped 80%

Broadridge Financial Solutions CEO Timothy Gokey said profits

Broadridge Financial Solutions CEO Timothy Gokey said profits are down because of lower demand for its investor communications services. Credit: Howard Simmons

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Print

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. reported Friday its profit dropped 80% in the October-December period compared with a year earlier because of less demand for its investor communications services and costly acquisitions.

The company, headquartered in Lake Success, said its profit totaled $10 million in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $50 million a year earlier.

Revenue for the three-month period totaled $969 million, up 2% year over year.

Broadridge delivers billions of documents to shareholders each year and processes trillions of dollars in stock trades each day. It has large processing facilities in Edgewood, where about 2,300 people work.

Executives said Friday the company's financial performance in the October-December quarter was impacted by fewer shareholder proxy fights and other corporate events compared to the same period in 2018.

“Event-driven activity declined 36%, leading to a 5% decline in adjusted earnings per share in a seasonally small quarter,” CEO Timothy C. Gokey said, adding the January through June period is “more significant” for the company.

“Broadridge remains very well-positioned for growth, and we continue to invest in new products and technology to create value,” he said.

Broadridge has purchased many small companies in the past few years to add to its portfolio of services.

The details of two recent acquisitions, each for about $70 million, were disclosed Friday.

Broadridge bought ClearStructure Financial Technology LLC in November. The Danbury, Connecticut company provides software used by debt investors, called Sentry PM, and employs 52 people.

On Jan. 21, Broadridge announced plans to buy FundsLibrary Ltd., which delivers documents and data for the asset management industry in Europe. The British company employs more than 60 people, according to a Broadridge spokeswoman.

The earnings announcement came before the stock market opened. In afternoon trading, Broadridge shares were down $12, or 9%, to $117.46 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search