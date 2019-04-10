Broadridge's new app helps investors vote

A new mobile app could ease participation in proxy votes at the annual meetings of public companies and may boost voting by individual investors, officials said.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. of Lake Success introduced its ProxyVote app for iPhone and Android phones on Wednesday.

The product launch coincides with the start of proxy season, when public companies ask investors to elect boards, approve executive compensation, decide mergers and other issues.

The ProxyVote app is the latest effort by Broadridge to help increase investor participation in corporate governance matters.

Thirty percent of shares in U.S. public companies are owned by individual investors, but last year they voted on just 28 percent of the issues brought before shareholders, according to ProxyPulse, a data collaboration between Broadridge and PricewaterhouseCoopers accountants.

“Individual investors have an important voice in the future of the companies that they invest in,” said Broadridge CEO Timothy C. Gokey. “Their votes not only impact their own financial well-being, but can have lasting effects on our economy.”

Broadridge distributes annual reports and proxy ballots to investors on behalf of stock brokerages, tabulates the votes and then reports the results to nearly every U.S. public company. Much of the work is done by about 2,000 of the company's employees located in multiple locations in Edgewood.

Broadridge introduced proxy voting using mobile devices in 2011. With the ProxyVote app, investors can receive regulatory information such as annual reports and are able to vote directly in board elections and on other matters. Users will access the app via a thumbprint and facial recognition, officials said.

In addition to the free app, Broadridge executives said the company will continue to send materials to investors via email and postal mail. Investors also can participate in proxy votes by using their broker’s app or by going to proxyvote.com on a desktop computer.

Broadridge's announcement was made before the stock market opened. In early trading, Broadridge shares were up 24 cents, or less than 1 percent, to $109.45 on the New York Stock Exchange.