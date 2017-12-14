TODAY'S PAPER
Business

Broadridge weighs expanding in Suffolk — or NJ, Texas or India

The Lake Success company is asking the Suffolk IDA for tax incentives to grow here, in a move that would add 262 high-paying jobs.

A worker at Broadridge Financial Solutions in Edgewood. Photo Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. is weighing whether to invest $126 million in its Suffolk County factories or make improvements to those in New Jersey, Texas or India, officials said Thursday.

The Lake Success-based public company delivers proxy statements, annual reports and other documents to shareholders on behalf of public companies, banks and other financial institutions. Some of that work is done in Suffolk by 1,735 employees.

The county’s Industrial Development Agency on Thursday made a bid to have Broadridge upgrade its three rented plants in Edgewood and Brentwood. It offered a sales-tax exemption of up to $8 million on the purchase of computer equipment and construction materials.

The company already receives property tax breaks from the IDA, and tax credits and low-cost electricity from the state, all awarded in 2012.

If Broadridge decides to expand locally, executives said they would add 262 jobs in the next five years.

Records show employees earn, on average, $96,760 per year excluding health insurance and retirement benefits.

Broadridge senior vice president Robert Kalenka said the company needs to modernize operations in response to shareholders’ requests for email delivery of documents.

“The company is now evaluating whether to continue growing at our existing New York location or leverage existing real estate in other markets — Newark, New Jersey, Coppell, Texas; India,” he said in an IDA aid application. “Incentives [are] a material factor in the company’s decision.”

Broadridge, with annual sales of $4 billion, is coveted by other states.

In 2012, company executives said three out-of-state governors, including New Jersey’s Chris Christie, made bids to move the work now done in Suffolk to their states.

Broadridge stayed put for $39 million in tax breaks and electric bill reductions from New York State, Suffolk, Islip Town and local utilities. In return, the company pledged to invest $77 million, mainly in machinery, and retain its local payroll.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has personally lobbied Broadridge to expand locally.

He said on Thursday the IDA incentives are “a major factor in keeping Broadridge . . . and creating hundreds of high-paying jobs.”

Later on Thursday, Empire State Development, the state’s primary business aid agency, said it has offered Broadridge $27.5 million in grants and tax credits. The assistance is tied to the company’s proposed expansion on Long Island as well as $22 million in improvements to facilities elsewhere in the state.

Broadridge expects to add 112 employees in the city and upstate in the next five years.

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

