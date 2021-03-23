Business Calendar, March 29-April 4
TUESDAY
ONLINE: CREATING AN EMAIL STRATEGY
Learn five steps to harness the power of the inbox, why regular email doesn’t work, insider tips and techniques, 7-8:30 p.m., hosted by Longwood Library, free, register for a Zoom link, longwoodlibrary.org, 631-924-6400.
VIRTUAL: GETTING BACK INTO THE JOB MARKET
Get tips and strategies that can be applied immediately to help navigate the emotional unemployment maze right into employment, 7 p.m., hosted by Hicksville Library, free register at hicksvillelibrary.org, 516-931-1417.
WEBINAR: GOVERNMENT CONTRACTING
Assistance for businesses to learn how to write winning proposals for government contracts, 10-11 a.m., hosted by Small Business Development Center, Farmingdale State College, free, register for a Zoom link, nwsdy.li/govtcontract, 934-420-2765.
VIRTUAL: REFERENCE SOLUTIONS
"Discover Employment Opportunities Anywhere in the U.S.," learn how to navigate the combined power of Reference Solutions with the popular job searching website Indeed.com, 2-3 p.m., hosted by Hauppauge Library, free, register for a Zoom link, hauppaugelibrary.org, 631-979-1600.
WEDNESDAY
ONLINE: RÉSUMÉ AND COVER LETTER REVIEW
Get assistance with résumé format, style and content to reflect your strengths and talents, learn cover letter techniques and valuable information for your overall job search, 6-7 p.m., hosted by Sayville Library, free, register for a Zoom link, sayvillelibrary.org, 631-589-4440.
VIRTUAL: EMBRACING YOUR INNER SALESPERSON
Learn about the mindset that keeps you goal-oriented, focused and resilient, the ability to influence with sincerity while building trust and processes to check your emotional temperature during negotiations, 9:30-10:30 a.m., hosted by Patchogue-Medford Library, free, register for a Zoom link, pmlib.org, 631-654-4700.
THURSDAY
ONLINE: RECRUITERS AND HR MANAGERS
Learn how to use employment agencies to your advantage when seeking employment opportunities and how to be ready for tough questions during job interviews when hired direct, 7-8 p.m., hosted by Brentwood Library, free, register for a Zoom link, brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.
-Gina Tabarus