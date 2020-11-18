Off-price department store Burlington will shrink in Garden City, making room for a new, massive Floor & Decor.

The changes will take place as part of a $15 million redevelopment of Stewart Plaza, a shopping center at 650 Stewart Ave. in Garden City, said Reuben Twersky, project director of redevelopment at Brixmor Property Group, the Manhattan-based company that owns the shopping center.

The project also will include a new facade for the entire shopping center, including new signage, as well as parking lot upgrades and new LED lights.

"It’s a big project. … The biggest transformation is going to be the overall facade," Twersky said.

Built around 1990, Stewart Plaza is a 208,394-square-foot shopping center whose existing tenants include European Wax Center, Moe’s Southwest Grill, Dollar Tree and Sally Beauty.

Burlington, which is the largest tenant in Stewart Plaza, wanted to reduce the size of its store to match its new prototype, which allowed Brixmor to bring in another national retailer, Twersky said.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Burlington’s 83,823-square-foot store, which has been in the shopping center since 2000, will be reduced to 64,000 square feet. That will accommodate the addition of a 75,000-square-foot Floor & Decor.

The renovation work will begin in early 2021 and take about a year and a half to complete, Twersky said.

Burlington Stores Inc. had 739 stores in 45 states and Puerto Rico, including eight on Long Island, as of Aug. 1.

The company, based in Burlington, New Jersey, declined to comment on the Garden City store.

Atlanta-based Floor & Decor was founded in 2000 and sells hard-surface flooring, such as tile, wood and stone, as well as related tools and accessories.

The flooring retailer, which has 128 warehouse-format stores, entered New York state for the first time in November 2018, when it opened an 80,000-square-foot store on Long Island, in Farmingdale. The Farmingdale store is still the only Floor & Decor location in the state.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. declined to comment.

The company is disrupting the hard-surface flooring industry through its large stores and wide selection of in-stock merchandise, and by selling merchandise in stores and online in a complementary way, said Justin Kleber, a retail analyst in the St. Louis office of investment banking firm Robert W. Baird & Co.

Floor & Decor has underpenetrated the Northeast, where the retailer has only seven stores, so expect to see more of the chain’s stores popping up in New York State, Kleber said.

Retail Roundup is a column about major retail news on Long Island — store openings, closings, expansions, acquisitions, etc. — that is published online and in the Monday paper. To read more of these columns, click here. If you have news to share, please send an email to Newsday reporter Tory N. Parrish at tory.parrish@newsday.com.