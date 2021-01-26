TUESDAY

ONLINE: ACE A VIRTUAL JOB INTERVIEW

Learn how to prepare for the interview, and what to do afterward to increase your chances of getting hired; résumé writing and cover letters addressed, 6:30-8 p.m., hosted by Hempstead Library, free, register for a Zoom link at jobcenter@hempsteadlibrary.info, hempsteadlibrary.info, 516-481-6990.

ONLINE: JOB SEARCH ONLINE RESOURCES

Learn about free resources for writing résumés and cover letters, creating online job profiles, searching databases and more, 10-11:30 a.m., hosted by Sayville Library, free, register for a Zoom link, sayvillelibrary.org, 631-589-4440.

ONLINE: MAKE YOUR RÉSUMÉ STAND OUT

Learn how to make your résumé dominate the competition during the hiring process, 6 p.m., hosted by Peninsula Library, free, register, peninsulapublic.org, 516-239-3262.

WEDNESDAY

ONLINE: CREATING A SOCIAL MEDIA STRATEGY

Learn how to navigate social media and maximize time and investment, presented by SCORE, 7 p.m., hosted by North Shore Public Library, free, Suffolk County cardholders register for a Zoom link, northshorepubliclibrary.org, 631-929-4488.

CREATE ONLINE GRAPHIC DESIGN PROJECTS WITH CANVA

Learn about the free graphic design program and how to design and edit projects, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., hosted by Hampton Bays Public Library, free, register for a Zoom link at sbedell@hamptonbayslibrary.org with "Canva" in the subject, hamptonbayslibrary.org, 631-728-6241.

THURSDAY

ONLINE: REINVENT OR TRANSFER SKILLS IN THIS NEW JOB MARKET

Learn about some new challenges related to job search, digital résumés and cover letters, how to master online interviewing and recruitment, 7:30-8:15 p.m., hosted by Brentwood Library, free, register for a GoToMeeting link, brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

WEBINAR: ADVERTISING ONLINE

Learn what journey-based advertising is, how to use it, as well as social media and paid search advertising platforms, how to plan your ad spend and see how paid and organic campaigns/efforts can work hand in hand, 7 p.m., hosted by Hillside Library, free, register for a Zoom link, hillsidelibrary.info, 516-355-7850.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Gina Tabarus