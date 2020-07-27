ONGOING

SMALL-BUSINESS COUNSELING

New York Small Business Development Center is offering free remote counseling sessions, by appointment, with a business adviser. Get assistance with how to start a business, the small-business loan application process and more. To schedule an appointment by phone call 800-732-7232, or visit nysbdc.org/appointment.html to schedule online.

VIRTUAL FOOD DRIVE

Join Hauppauge Industrial Association-LI and businesses across Long Island by virtually donating and/or sponsoring your food drive for the most-needed goods amid the COVID-19 crisis. Register and get information at yougivegoods.com/hia-li2020.

MONDAY

CAREER STRATEGY ZOOM DROP-IN

Receive individual assistance from career strategist Maria Themistocleous-Frey, 7-9:30 p.m. Monday, hosted by Port Washington Library, free, register at pwpl.org/events, space is limited, 516-883-4400.

TUESDAY

ONLINE: ASK A CAREER SPECIALIST

Join career development specialist Dawn Rosenberg McKay and business information specialist Beth Mezick for an online chat, get advice about searching for a job, choosing an occupation, or dealing with workplace issues, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Bryant Library, free, visit bryantlibrary.org, 516-621-2240.

ONLINE: CAREER COACHING

Career adviser Richard Gluck assists you one-on-one with your résumé, gives direction on a new career path and helps you navigate the ever-changing world of job searching, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, hosted by Longwood Library, free, email askus@longwoodlibrary.org to register for a Zoom appointment, longwoodlibrary.org, 631-924-6400.

THURSDAY

WEBINAR: HABITS TO FOSTER PEAK PERFORMANCE

Hear from coach Dana Calavea, former director of performance for the New York Yankees. Topics include tactics to overcome fear, hesitation, and self-doubt, standards of a winning team, elevating personal expectations, and how to create alignment for a clear mission, vision and goal, as well as a question-and-answer session, 9-10 a.m. Thursday, hosted by Hauppauge Industrial Association-Long Island, free, register at nwsdy.li/peakperf, 631-543-5355.

VIRTUAL SOLUTIONS FORUM

"Machining & Fabrication Post COVID-19," connect with resources who can help you with learning ways to shorten supply chains to reduce risk and shorten lead times, improve manufacturing operations and increase profitability while keeping employees safe and healthy, open to qualified companies in New York States, 9-11 a.m., presented by FuzeHub and MIC at Rensselaer, register at fuzehub.com/machining-and-fabrication-post-covid, 518-768-7030.

— Gina Tabarus