Business calendar, May 18-23
ONGOING
SMALL-BUSINESS COUNSELING/REMOTE
New York Small Business Development Center is offering free remote counseling sessions, by appointment, with a business adviser. Get assistance with how to start a business, the small-business loan application process and more. Schedule an appointment at 800-732-7232, or nysbdc.org/appointment.html.
TUESDAY
WEBINAR: CYBERSECURITY DURING THE COVID ERA
Interactive discussion provides easy-to-implement strategies and best practices to help minimize your cyber risk and increase the chances of keeping your business safe and secure, presented by Financial Executives International-Long Island and Citrin Cooperman, 11 a.m., free, register at nwsdy.li/cybersecurity.
WEDNESDAY
WEBINAR: SMALL-BUSINESS EMERGENCY SURVIVAL
"Keeping Your Business Afloat During These Challenging Times," a panel of financial, business and legal experts will be available to update you on the latest developments in federal, state and other resources for small businesses, and ways to deal with business and legal issues precipitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, hosted by SCORE NYC, 10-11:30 a.m. , free, register at nwsdy.li/bizsurvival.
THURSDAY
VIRTUAL SERIES: CFO to CFO
"Helping Each Other During the COVID-19 Crisis," weekly virtual meeting to discuss multi-industry innovations, thought leadership, and intellect in a pandemically impacted world; only open to currently sitting chief financial officers, chief financial officers in transition and senior financial executives, presented by Financial Executives International-Long Island, 8:15-9 a.m., free, register at nwsdy.li/cfo.
FRIDAY
FINANCIAL FRIDAYS
"Virtual Market Volatility and Financial Wellness 101," workshop, hosted by West Hempstead, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., free, register at whplibrary.org.
SATURDAY
MOTORCADE: THE ROAD TO RECOVERY TOUR
Local businesses give back to the community to say thanks for the support, and to let the community know they are still here, with a motorcade through the residential streets of East Islip, Islip Terrace and Great River, hosted by East Islip Community Chamber of Commerce. Participants line up behind Bank of America on Main Street in East Islip at 11 a.m., free, for more information or to participate 516-859-5879 or sforay@allstate.com.
