TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Evening
SEARCH
54° Good Evening
Business

Business calendar, May 18-23

By Newsday Staff
Print


ONGOING

SMALL-BUSINESS COUNSELING/REMOTE

New York Small Business Development Center is offering free remote counseling sessions, by appointment, with a business adviser. Get assistance with how to start a business, the small-business loan application process and more. Schedule an appointment at 800-732-7232, or nysbdc.org/appointment.html.

TUESDAY

WEBINAR: CYBERSECURITY DURING THE COVID ERA

Interactive discussion provides easy-to-implement strategies and best practices to help minimize your cyber risk and increase the chances of keeping your business safe and secure, presented by Financial Executives International-Long Island and Citrin Cooperman, 11 a.m., free, register at nwsdy.li/cybersecurity.

WEDNESDAY

WEBINAR: SMALL-BUSINESS EMERGENCY SURVIVAL

"Keeping Your Business Afloat During These Challenging Times," a panel of financial, business and legal experts will be available to update you on the latest developments in federal, state and other resources for small businesses, and ways to deal with business and legal issues precipitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, hosted by SCORE NYC, 10-11:30 a.m. , free, register at nwsdy.li/bizsurvival.

THURSDAY

VIRTUAL SERIES: CFO to CFO 

"Helping Each Other During the COVID-19 Crisis," weekly virtual meeting to discuss multi-industry innovations, thought leadership, and intellect in a pandemically impacted world; only open to currently sitting chief financial officers, chief financial officers in transition and senior financial executives, presented by Financial Executives International-Long Island, 8:15-9 a.m., free, register at nwsdy.li/cfo.

FRIDAY

FINANCIAL FRIDAYS

"Virtual Market Volatility and Financial Wellness 101," workshop, hosted by West Hempstead, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., free, register at whplibrary.org.

SATURDAY

MOTORCADE: THE ROAD TO RECOVERY TOUR

Local businesses give back to the community to say thanks for the support, and to let the community know they are still here, with a motorcade through the residential streets of East Islip, Islip Terrace and Great River, hosted by East Islip Community Chamber of Commerce. Participants line up behind Bank of America on Main Street in East Islip at 11 a.m., free, for more information or to participate 516-859-5879 or sforay@allstate.com.

— GINA TABARUS
By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search