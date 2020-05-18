Business Calendar, May 25-29
ONGOING
VIRTUAL FOOD DRIVE
Join the Hauppauge Industrial Association-LI and businesses across Long Island by virtually donating and/or sponsoring a food drive for the most-needed goods amid the COVID-19 crisis. Register and get information at yougivegoods.com/hia-li2020.
WEDNESDAY
VIRTUAL: SOCIAL MEDIA STORYTELLING
Social media is all about engagement. If you want someone’s attention, one of the best ways to get it is to tell them a compelling story. Help find and tell the kinds of stories that resonate with the people you're trying to reach on social media, presented by Social Media Association, 9-10:30 a.m. , $10, register at nwsdy.li/smastorytell.
WEBINAR: NEW YORK OFFSHORE WIND
Join in as we discuss New York's nation-leading offshore wind market and the women who are driving the next generation of renewable energy, presented by Women of Renewable Industries and Sustainable Energies (WRISE), noon-1 p.m., free, register at nwsdy.li/offshorewind.
THURSDAY
INTERNATIONAL FRANCHISE ONLINE EXPO
Interact with top franchise brands, visit hundreds of virtual booths and learn from experts in virtual educational sessions. Show opens at 8 a.m. and will be held through Saturday, free, register at onlinefranchiseexpo.com.
ONLINE: BENEFITS OF SUSTAINABLE ENERGY
Live panel discussion and Q&A on sustainable forms of energy and the local projects being implemented in our communities that benefit the environment and lessen reliance on fossil fuels, 3-4:30 p.m., hosted by East Hampton Library, free, register at nwsdy.li/sustenergy.
WEBINAR SERIES: THE COMEBACK
"Not-for-Profit Marketing Strategies," covers the best post-coronavirus marketing strategies, media opportunities, and much more, presented by the EGC Group, 10 a.m., free, register at nwsdy.li/comeback.
