MONDAY

ONLINE: SMALL-BUSINESS MENTORING

Entrepreneurs and small-business owners seeking business advice can speak with a SCORE business mentor via Zoom, 6-6:45 p.m., 7-7:45 p.m., 8-8:45 p.m., hosted by Mastics-Moriches-Shirley Community Library, free, register for an appointment at communitylibrary.org, 631-399-1511.

VIRTUAL: CAREER STRATEGY DROP-IN

Receive individual assistance from career strategists, 7-9 p.m., hosted by Port Washington Library, free, register for a Zoom link at pwpl.org/events, 516-883-4400.

VIRTUAL FOOD DRIVE

Join Hauppauge Industrial Association-LI and businesses across Long Island by virtually donating and/or sponsoring your food drive for the most-needed goods amid the COVID-19 crisis. Register and get information at yougivegoods.com/hia-li2020.

VIRTUAL LEGALLY SPEAKING WORKSHOP

"What You Need to Know During COVID-19," get answers to questions during this uncertain time, questions can be emailed in advance to schechterlaw@gmail.com, noon-1 p.m., hosted by West Hempstead Public Library, free, register at whplibrary.org, 516-481-6591.

TUESDAY

VIRTUAL WORKSHOP

"Improve Your Digital Presence to Better Position Your Business in Uncertain Times" learn the strategic framework necessary to assess and implement various digital marketing tactics, review best practices for search marketing, mobile marketing, digital strategy and planning and digital marketing as a whole, 9-10:30 a.m., hosted by Stony Brook Small Business Development Center, free, register at nwsdy.li/sbdcdigital, 631-632-9837.

ONLINE: CAREER COACHING

A career adviser assists you one-on-one with your résumé, gives direction on a new career path and helps you navigate the ever-changing world of job searching, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, hosted by Longwood Library, free, email askus@longwoodlibrary.org to register for an appointment, longwoodlibrary.org, 631-924-6400.

VIRTUAL: JOB SEARCH WORKSHOP

Learn how to make changes to your résumé and LinkedIn profile that will get you far better results than you’re currently getting, presented by career counselor Jamie Petrizzo, 10 a.m., free, visit meetup.com/jobwhisperer/events,

WEDNESDAY

ONLINE: INTRODUCTION TO WORDPRESS

Learn about the workings of websites and how to make your own web pages, for adult intermediate and advanced computer users, 6:30-8:30 p.m., hosted by Bryant Library, free, register at bryantlibrary.org, 516-621-2240.

— Gina Tabarus