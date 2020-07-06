ONGOING

VIRTUAL FOOD DRIVE

Join Hauppauge Industrial Association-LI and businesses across Long Island by virtually donating and/or sponsoring your food drive for the most-needed goods amid the COVID-19 crisis. Register and get information at yougivegoods.com/hia-li2020.

MONDAY

VIRTUAL: CAREER COUNSELING

One-on-one, 30-minute appointments using Jitsi, register for an appointment, event is 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, hosted by Patchogue-Medford Library, free, register at pmlib.org, 631-654-4700.

ZOOM CLASS: INTRO TO PASSWORD MANAGERS

Learn to manage and organize your passwords across all of your devices securely and for free, 3 p.m. Monday, hosted by Connetquot Public Library, free, register at connetquotlibrary.org/virtual-classes, for cardholders only, 631-567-5079.

VIRTUAL: GOOGLE DOCS BASICS

A tutorial on Google Docs and the basics of the word processing program, 7-9 p.m. Monday, hosted by Port Washington Library, free, visit pwpl.org, 646-558-8656.

TUESDAY

ONLINE: CAREER COACHING

A career advisor assists you one-on-one with your résumé, gives direction on a new career path and helps you navigate the ever-changing world of job searching, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, hosted by Longwood Library, free, email askus@longwoodlibrary.org to register, longwoodlibrary.org, 631-924-6400.

WEDNESDAY

VIRTUAL: GROW WITH GOOGLE

Learn to manage work and life tasks more effectively using Google tools like Google Docs and Google Sheets, 7-8 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Patchogue-Medford Library, free, visit pmlib.org, 646-749-3112.

ONLINE: CAREERS WITHIN THE TV PRODUCTION INDUSTRY

Representatives from HBO provide insight into all aspects of television and film production, career advice for those interested in learning about the inner workings of the TV and film industry and internship opportunities, find out how the production industry works and more, 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Harborfields Library, free, register at harborfieldslibrary.org, 631-757-4200.

THURSDAY

ONLINE: RESUME HELP

Learn how to get your résumé noticed, 7.-8:15 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Franklin Square Library, free, register at franklinsquarepl.org, 516-488-3444.

FRIDAY

ONLINE: BALANCING WORK, SCHOOL AND LIFE WHILE STARTING A BUSINESS

Gain the skills to be ready and able to start a business at any stage OF your life and balance the everyday responsibilities and more, 7:30-8:15 p.m. Friday, hosted by Brentwood Library, free, register at brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

— Gina Tabarus