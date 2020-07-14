ONGOING

SMALL-BUSINESS COUNSELING

The New York Small Business Development Center is offering free remote counseling sessions, by appointment, with a business adviser. Get assistance with how to start a business, the small-business loan application process and more. To schedule an appointment by phone, call 800-732-7232, or visit nysbdc.org/appointment.html to schedule online.

MONDAY

VIRTUAL: GOOGLE SLIDES BASICS

Get help understanding the word processing program with career strategist Maria Duchin, 7-9 p.m. Monday, hosted by Port Washington Library, free, visit pwpl.org, 516-883-4400.

TUESDAY

BACK TO BASICS WEBCAST SERIES

"Overcoming Racial Disparities," guests Lionel Chitty, executive director of the Hicksville Chamber and Nassau County Office of Minority Affairs, and Edna White, president of the Gordon Heights Chamber and chief executive officer of The Life Purpose Institute, discuss how this critical subject affects businesses and beyond, 11 a.m.-noon, presented by Long Island Business Council, free, register, libcny.org, 516-794-2510.

WEDNESDAY

WEBINAR: HOW WILL TRAVEL & TOURISM CHANGE IN THE 'NEW NORM?'

Hear leaders in the tourism and travel industry discuss what the future of travel looks like and learn how local businesses and our economy will be impacted due to the coronavirus pandemic, 9-10 a.m., hosted by Hauppauge Industrial Association-LI, $40, register at hia-li.org, 631-543-5455.

THURSDAY

WEBINAR: CFO IN TRANSITION

"The Directed Search Approach & Best Networking Ideas," Allen A. Geller, managing director of Raines International, discusses building best business practices and enhancing your network; open to currently sitting or in transition C-level executives and senior financial executives, 8:15-9:15 a.m., presented by Financial Executives International, free register at nwsdy.li/cfofei.

VIRTUAL: GROW WITH GOOGLE

Improve your digital collaboration and communication using Google Calendar and Gmail, 7-8 p.m., hosted by Patchogue-Medford Library, free, visit pmlib.org, 631-654-4700.

ONLINE: ACE YOUR NEXT INTERVIEW

Learn how to prepare for a job interview, 7-8:15 p.m., hosted by Franklin Square Library, free, register at franklinsquarepl.org, 516-488-3444.

SATURDAY

ONLINE: INTRODUCTION TO MICROSOFT EXCEL

Learn how to create, edit and format worksheets, formulas and more, basic computer knowledge required, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, hosted by Huntington Library, free, register at thehuntingtonlibrary.org, 631-427-5165.

— Gina Tabarus