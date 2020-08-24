TODAY'S PAPER
Business

Business Calendar, Aug. 31-Sept. 6

By Gina Tabarus
ONGOING 

SMALL-BUSINESS COUNSELING

New York Small Business Development Center is offering free remote counseling sessions, by appointment, with a business adviser. Get assistance with how to start a business, the small-business loan application process and more. To schedule an appointment by phone, call 800-732-7232, or visit nysbdc.org/appointment.html to schedule online.

MONDAY

VIRTUAL EVENT: CAREER STRATEGY ZOOM DROP-IN 

Receive individual assistance from career strategist Maria Themistocleous-Frey, 7-9:30 p.m. Monday, hosted by Port Washington Library, free, pwpl.org/events, space limited, 516-883-4400.

VIRTUAL: CAREER COUNSELING 

One-on-one, 30-minute appointments with Betty Vélez, 5:30-8:30 p.m., hosted by Patchogue-Medford Library, free, register at pmlib.org, 631-654-4700.

WEDNESDAY

VIRTUAL: CAREER AND EDUCATION COUNSELING

Get assistance with your career search, résumé and/or cover letter from a certified career counselor, 5:30-8:30 p.m., hosted by Half Hollow Hills Community Library Dix Hills Branch, free, residents only can register for a 30-minute appointment, hhhlibrary.org/programs, 631-421-4530.

ONLINE: HOW TO START A FREELANCE BUSINESS FROM HOME

Learn how to meet the challenges of home-based business startup and expansion. Topics include the initial steps in business formation, business registration, sales tax collection authorization, business checking account, financing, insurance, and hiring employees versus independent contractors, includes a question-and-answer session, 7-7:45 p.m., hosted by Locust Valley Library, free, register at locustvalleylibrary.org, 516-671-1837.

WEBINAR: LONG ISLAND MUNICIPAL CODES AND LEED BUILDING

Get information on Long Island's codes that incentivize LEED-certified buildings, municipalities and utilities that provide property tax exemptions and/or money back for LEED certification, what developers should know and more, 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m., presented by US Green Business Council-LI, $20, register at usgbc-li.org, info@usgbc-li.org.

-Gina Tabarus

