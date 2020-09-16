ONGOING

SMALL-BUSINESS COUNSELING

The New York Small Business Development Center is offering free remote counseling sessions, by appointment, with a business adviser. Get assistance with how to start a business, the small-business loan application process and more. To schedule an appointment by phone, call 800-732-7232, or visit nysbdc.org/appointment.html to schedule online.

MONDAY

ONLINE: LEARN HOW TO USE JOBNOW

Learn how to use the library’s JobNow database to receive expert résumé and cover letter writing assistance, live online interview practice from JobNow coaches and learn career-enhancing skills, 5-6 p.m., hosted by Wantagh Library, free, register at wantaghlibrary.org, 516-221-1200.

TUESDAY

ONLINE: GALE BUSINESS PLAN BUILDER

Learn how to use the tools in Gale Small Business Builder to create a business from scratch, 2-3 p.m., hosted by Longwood Library, free, register at longwoodlibrary.org, 631-924-6400.

WEDNESDAY

ONLINE: BUSINESS BITES — MARKETING PLAN RESOURCES

Learn why demographics and statistics are an important part of your marketing plan, as well as some of the great resources available at the Miller Center (located within the Middle Country Public Library), 10-11 a.m., hosted by Middle Country Public Library, free, register at millerbusinesscenter.org/bizbites, 631-585-9393.

ONLINE: INDEED VS ZIPRECRUITER

Learn the advantage of uploading you résumé on Indeed or ZipRecruiter and maximize job opportunities, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Brentwood Library, free, register at brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

THURSDAY

ONLINE: APPRENTICESHIPS AND INTERNSHIPS

Understand how to leverage on-the-job training and your professional experience to take advantage of new career opportunities, 7:30-8:15 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Brentwood Library, free, register at brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

ONLINE: CREATING A SOCIAL MEDIA STRATEGY

Learn about the five most popular social media networks, the benefits of using them, types of content to post, how to tell if it is working and how social media marketing and email marketing work together, 7-8:30 p.m., hosted by North Babylon Public Library, free, register at northbabylonpl.org, 631-669-4020.

ONLINE: INTRO TO LINKEDIN

Learn how to set up a LinkedIn account and create your professional profile, 7-8:30 p.m., hosted by Northport-East Northport Library, free, register at nenpl.org, 631-261-6930.

-Gina Tabarus