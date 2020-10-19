TUESDAY

ONLINE: JOB SEEKERS SERIES

"Interviewing with Confidence," covers in-person, phone and video interviews, do's and don’ts, how to answer the question "What makes you unique?" and many other situations that job seekers encounter during the interview process, 6 p.m., hosted by Peninsula Library, free, register at peninsulapublic.org., 516-239-3262.

LONG ISLAND VIRTUAL JOB FAIR

Connect directly with organizations from the comfort of your home or office, explore the available information and opportunities, and participate in one-on-one text-based chats with representatives from participating organizations, share your background and experience, and get your questions answered, 4-6 p.m., hosted by Career Showcase, free, register at tinyurl.com/y6suc8rp, 908-303-2279.

ONLINE: CAREER AND EMPLOYMENT COUNSELING — VIDEO CONSULTATION

The library’s bilingual (English-Spanish) career and employment counselor is available for 30-minute consultations to assist patrons with resources, tips and strategies to get career-ready, 6-7:30 p.m., hosted by Brentwood Library, free, register at brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

WEBINAR: INDUSTRY STANDARDS AND PRACTICES

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Introduces the key cybersecurity industry standards and requirements with special attention to those applicable to working with the US Department of Defense supply chain, 10-11 a.m., hosted by Stony Brook University, free, register at newyorkmep.org/cybersecurity-webinar-standards, 631-632-6000.

WEDNESDAY

ONLINE: CREATING A SOCIAL MEDIA STRATEGY WITH SCORE

Individuals interested in starting a new business can learn from retired executives and business owners the basics of setting up and financing a business, 7 p.m., hosted by Shelter Rock Library, free, register at srpl.org, 516-248-7363.

THURSDAY

ONLINE: PUBLIC RELATIONS — A PRIMER FOR SMALL BUSINESS

Learn the basic components of a public relations effort to reach your audience, including defining your objective, setting your goal, identifying your target audience, setting up a timeline, creating the plan and executing the campaign, 7-8 p.m., hosted by Brentwood Library, free, register at brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

VIRTUAL: ONLINE JOB SEARCH

Learn how to search for employment opportunities with online job sites, how to complete applications, industry do's and don’ts, how to customize your cover letter and more, bring your questions, 6:30-8 p.m., hosted by Massapequa Library, free, email lgundel@massapequalibrary.org to register, massapequalibrary.org, 516-799-0770.

FRIDAY

WEBINAR: ANNUAL ENERGY & ENVIRONMENTAL CONFERENCE

Guest speakers share about energy updates and initiatives impacting Long Island, 9-10:30 a.m., presented by Hauppauge Industrial Association-Long Island, free, register at hia-li.org, 631-543-5355.

-Gina Tabarus