ONGOING

SMALL-BUSINESS COUNSELING

New York Small Business Development Center is offering free remote counseling sessions, by appointment, with a business advisor. Get assistance with how to start a business, the small-business loan application process and more. To schedule an appointment by phone, call 800-732-7232, or visit nysbdc.org/appointment.html to schedule online.

MONDAY

DIGITAL MARKETING BOOT CAMP

"Google My Business," learn how to get the most out of your digital marketing efforts by providing do-it-yourself tips and free online tools, 9-10:30 a.m., hosted by Stony Brook Small Business Development Center, free, register at nwsdy.li/googlemybiz, 631-632-9837.

ONLINE: SCORE BUSINESS MENTORING

Business mentoring with the Service Corps of Retired Executives, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, hosted by Longwood Library, free, email askus@longwoodlibrary.org to register, for cardholders only, longwoodlibrary.org, 631-924-6400.

WEDNESDAY

ONLINE: BUSINESS NETWORKING

Support local businesses and learn how to grow your business, 7:01 a.m., hosted by LeTip Bohemia, free, email theboard@letipbohemia.com to reserve and for a list of open business categories, letipbohemia.com, 631-281-6200.

THURSDAY

VIRTUAL: INTRO TO LINKEDIN

Learn how to navigate LinkedIn, create a professional profile for networking, seek opportunities, search for people, companies and jobs, acquire advanced search information about recruiters and companies and more, 6:30-8 p.m., hosted by Massapequa Library, Bar Harbour Branch, free, register at massapequalibrary.org, 516-799-0770.

FRIDAY

ONLINE: DEVELOPING JOB INTERVIEW SKILLS

Career counselor Etta Banks helps participants prepare for a successful job interview, 10-11 a.m., hosted by Baldwin Library, free, register by email at baldwinzoom@baldwinpl.org for Zoom password, baldwinpl.org, 516-223-6228.

Gina Tabarus