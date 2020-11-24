ONGOING

SMALL-BUSINESS COUNSELING

New York Small Business Development Center is offering free remote counseling sessions, by appointment, with a business advisor. Get assistance with how to start a business, the small-business loan application process and more. To schedule an appointment by phone call 800-732-7232, or visit nysbdc.org/appointment.html to schedule online.

TUESDAY

ONLINE: JOB SEEKERS SERIES: INTERVIEWING WITH CONFIDENCE

Covers in-person, phone and video interview do's and don’ts, how to answer questions and other situations that job seekers encounter during the interview process, 6-7 p.m., hosted by Peninsula Library, register for a Zoom link at peninsulapublic.org, 516-239-3262.

WEDNESDAY

ONLINE: CREATING A MARKETING PLAN

Learn how to develop a marketing plan, perform market research, track results and more, 7-8:30 p.m., hosted by Northport-East Northport Library, free, register for a GoToMeeting link at nenpl.org, 631-261-6930.

THURSDAY

ONLINE: INTRODUCTION TO QUICKBOOKS

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Three-session series, learn the fundamentals of QuickBooks, including creating a chart of accounts, understanding Items, Asset, Liability and Equity Accounts, creating invoices and more; accounting or bookkeeping knowledge and basic computer skills required, 7-8:30 p.m., hosted by Northport-East Northport Library, free, register for a GoToMeeting link at nenpl.org, 631-261-6930.

FRIDAY

WEBINAR: LANDLORD-TENANT UPDATE FOR ADVOCATES

Reviews post-COVID tenant protections, including the Tenant Safe Harbor Act, executive orders and the CDC moratorium and addresses how the courts have been implementing these protections; designed for more experienced advocates, noon, presented by Nassau/Suffolk Law Services, free, register for Zoom link at nwsdy.li/landten, 516-292-8100.

ONLINE: TOASTMASTERS CLUB

Get assistance with developing your speaking, listening and leadership skills, features speakers and evaluators at each meeting, noon-1 p.m., hosted by Easy Speakers Toastmaster Club of Northport, visit nwsdy.li/easyspeakers to register for Zoom link, toastmasters.org.

-Gina Tabarus