Business

Business calendar, Dec. 7-11

Costco is among those companies expected to report

Costco is among those companies expected to report earnings this week.  Credit: Danielle Silverman

By Peter King Special to Newsday
KEY EVENT: Because of COVID-19, the process of finding a job has changed. And job interviews – whether in person or via online video conference – present new challenges for a prospective employee. Sayville Library holds an online interview skills and communication seminar Wednesday 7-8 p.m. that will discuss the tools you need to do your best. To register, go to nwsdy.li/3omZo7n.

MONDAY: Earnings from business software maker Coupa Software and homebuilder Toll Brothers.

TUESDAY: The small-business optimism report for November from the National Federation of Independent Business. Earnings: Barnes & Noble Education, Jack Daniels distiller Brown Forman, online pet products provider Chewy, H&R Block.

WEDNESDAY: The third and final estimate of third-quarter GDP from the Commerce Department. Also, the number of available jobs at the end of September from the Labor Department. Earnings: Melville communications systems maker Comtech Telecommunications,Campbell Soup.

THURSDAY: The Labor Department releases consumer prices in November. The report includes a breakout of prices in the 25 Northeast counties including Long Island. Also from the Labor Department: jobless benefits claims for the week ended Dec. 5. Earnings: CA Technologies owner Broadcom, Costco Wholesale, Vail Resorts.

FRIDAY: Consumer sentiment in early December from the University of Michigan.

