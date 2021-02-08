ONGOING

ONLINE: CAREER COACHING

A career adviser assists you one-on-one with your résumé, offers direction on a new career path and helps you navigate the ever-changing world of job searching, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, hosted by Longwood Library, 800 Middle Country Rd., free, cardholders can email askus@Longwoodlibrary.org to register for a Zoom appointment, longwoodlibrary.org, 631-924-6400.

MONDAY

ONLINE: JOB SEARCH WORKSHOP

"Identifying Your Marketable Skills," discover the marketable job skills that employers are looking for and use them to build a better résumé and cover letter, and be better prepared for big interviews, 2-3 p.m. hosted by Long Beach Library, 111 W. Park Ave., free, visit longbeachlibrary.org for a Zoom link, 516-432-7201.

THURSDAY

ONLINE: SMALL-BUSINESS WORKSHOP

"Sales Tax, E-Commerce and Multi-State Transactions — Understanding your NYS Sales Tax Obligations," Mark Stone, CPA of "Sales Tax Defense," clears up confusion and misconceptions for businesses that sell online, 9-10 a.m., presented by Stony Brook Small Development Center, free, register at nwsdy.li/salestax, 631-632-9837.

ONLINE: RÉSUMÉ GAPS AND OTHER CHALLENGING QUESTIONS

Understand how to pivot, answer and address questions about gaps in your employment history and learn how present your skills and accomplishments when you have worked many jobs in a short period of time, 7:30-8:15 p.m. Thursday, 2021 Brentwood Library, 34 Second Ave., free, register for a Zoom link, brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

ONLINE: SMALL-BUSINESS WORKSHOP

"Creating a Business," learn the basics for setting up a business, presented by SCORE, 6:30 p.m., hosted by Levittown Library, 1 Bluegrass Lane, free, register for a Zoom link, levittownpl.org, 516-731-5728.

THURSDAY

ONLINE: TOASTMASTERS CLUB

Get assistance with developing your speaking, listening and leadership skills, features speakers and evaluators at each meeting, noon-1 p.m., hosted by Easy Speakers Toastmaster Club of Northport, visit nwsdy.li/easyspeakers to register for Zoom link, toastmasters.org.

