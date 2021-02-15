TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
Business

Business Calendar, Feb. 22-28

By Gina Tabarus gtabarus@newsday.com
MONDAY

VIRTUAL: CAREER STRATEGY

Receive individual assistance with LinkedIn, practicing interview questions and more, 7-8:30 p.m., hosted by Port Washington Library, free, register, space is limited, pwpl.org, 516-883-4400.

TUESDAY

VIRTUAL: HOW TO WRITE A BUSINESS PLAN

Interactive workshop to help you develop an effective business plan, 7-8 p.m., hosted by Small Business Development Center, Farmingdale State College, free, register, nwsdy.li/bizplan, 934-420-2765.

ONLINE: JOB SEEKERS

"Crafting a Winning Application Cover Letter," get tips on how to land your dream job by starting with a dynamic cover letter and related follow-up emails, 6 p.m., hosted by Peninsula Library, free, register, peninsulapublic.org, 516-239-3262.

WEDNESDAY

ONLINE: STARTING AN IMPORT/EXPORT BUSINESS

Learn the basics, how to get your product ready for export and get an introduction to e-commerce, helpful resources and agencies, 6:30 p.m., hosted by Freeport Library, free, register, freeportlibrary.info, 516-379-3274.

VIRTUAL: COVID-19 & THE WORKPLACE

Informative presentation on the latest updates for employers navigating these new challenges that include pandemic-related discrimination issues, wage and hour issues, and more, 10-11 a.m., hosted by Stony Brook Small Business Development Center, free, register, stonybrook.edu/commcms/sbdc, 631-632-9070.

THURSDAY

ONLINE: CREATING AN EMAIL STRATEGY

Find out what email marketing really is, and what it can do for your business, presented by SCORE, 7-8:30 p.m., hosted by North Babylon Public Library, free, register, northbabylonpl.org, 631-669-4020.

VIRTUAL: INTERVIEWING SKILLS & PREPARATION CLASS

Get information on how to prepare for an interview, when to follow up, how to ask about salary, what not to ask, and more, bring your questions, 7-8 p.m., hosted by Amityville Library, free, register, amityvillepubliclibrary.org, 631-264-0567.

FRIDAY

VIRTUAL: AFRICAN AMERICAN BUSINESS EXPO

An opportunity for small businesses, entrepreneurs, and organizations to network, promote their products/services, and find resources, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., presented by the Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, $10, register, tinyurl.com/y4ltdcxl, 516-703-9497.

