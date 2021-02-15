MONDAY

VIRTUAL: CAREER STRATEGY

Receive individual assistance with LinkedIn, practicing interview questions and more, 7-8:30 p.m., hosted by Port Washington Library, free, register, space is limited, pwpl.org, 516-883-4400.

TUESDAY

VIRTUAL: HOW TO WRITE A BUSINESS PLAN

Interactive workshop to help you develop an effective business plan, 7-8 p.m., hosted by Small Business Development Center, Farmingdale State College, free, register, nwsdy.li/bizplan, 934-420-2765.

ONLINE: JOB SEEKERS

"Crafting a Winning Application Cover Letter," get tips on how to land your dream job by starting with a dynamic cover letter and related follow-up emails, 6 p.m., hosted by Peninsula Library, free, register, peninsulapublic.org, 516-239-3262.

WEDNESDAY

ONLINE: STARTING AN IMPORT/EXPORT BUSINESS

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Learn the basics, how to get your product ready for export and get an introduction to e-commerce, helpful resources and agencies, 6:30 p.m., hosted by Freeport Library, free, register, freeportlibrary.info, 516-379-3274.

VIRTUAL: COVID-19 & THE WORKPLACE

Informative presentation on the latest updates for employers navigating these new challenges that include pandemic-related discrimination issues, wage and hour issues, and more, 10-11 a.m., hosted by Stony Brook Small Business Development Center, free, register, stonybrook.edu/commcms/sbdc, 631-632-9070.

THURSDAY

ONLINE: CREATING AN EMAIL STRATEGY

Find out what email marketing really is, and what it can do for your business, presented by SCORE, 7-8:30 p.m., hosted by North Babylon Public Library, free, register, northbabylonpl.org, 631-669-4020.

VIRTUAL: INTERVIEWING SKILLS & PREPARATION CLASS

Get information on how to prepare for an interview, when to follow up, how to ask about salary, what not to ask, and more, bring your questions, 7-8 p.m., hosted by Amityville Library, free, register, amityvillepubliclibrary.org, 631-264-0567.

FRIDAY

VIRTUAL: AFRICAN AMERICAN BUSINESS EXPO

An opportunity for small businesses, entrepreneurs, and organizations to network, promote their products/services, and find resources, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., presented by the Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, $10, register, tinyurl.com/y4ltdcxl, 516-703-9497.

Gina Tabarus