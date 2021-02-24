TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Business

Business Calendar, March 1-7

By Gina Tabarus gtabarus@newsday.com
Print

ONGOING

VIRTUAL: SMALL-BUSINESS COUNSELING

The New York Small Business Development Center offers free remote counseling sessions, by appointment, with a business adviser. Get assistance with how to start a business, the loan application process and more; schedule an appointment by phone at 800-732-7232, or visit nysbdc.org/appointment.html to schedule online.

MONDAY

ONLINE JOB SEARCH WORKSHOP: UPDATE YOUR RÉSUMÉ

Learn tips and tricks for building a powerful and effective résumé that stands out in a competitive job market, 2-3 p.m., hosted by Long Beach Library, free, visit longbeachlibrary.org for a Zoom link, 516-432-7201.

WEDNESDAY

ONLINE: INTRODUCTION TO E-COMMERCE

This workshop provides the resources and strategies to launch and grow your online business, learn how to drive traffic to your site, increase customer retention and generate referrals, 9:30-10:30 a.m., hosted by Brentwood Library, free, register for a Zoom link at brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

THURSDAY

ONLINE: SMALL-BUSINESS WORKSHOP

"Creating a Business Plan," learn about startup costs, how to prepare a budget and how to get financing, presented by SCORE, 6:30 p.m., hosted by Levittown Library, free, register for a Zoom link at levittownpl.org, 516-731-5728.

ONLINE: GRANT WRITING AND FUNDRAISING

Learn where to look and how to position your organization to be attractive to potential donors and grant-making agencies, 7:30-8:15 p.m., hosted by Brentwood Library, free, register for a Zoom link at brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

VIRTUAL: SMALL-BUSINESS WEBINAR — EMAIL MARKETING

Learn to create an email marketing strategy, topics include contact management, email deliverability and analyzing how well your mailing did, 7 p.m., hosted by Hillside Library, free, register for a Zoom link at hillsidelibrary.info, 516-355-7850.

FRIDAY

ONLINE: TOASTMASTERS CLUB

Get assistance with developing your speaking, listening and leadership skills, features speakers and evaluators at each meeting, noon-1 p.m., hosted by Easy Speakers Toastmaster Club of Northport, visit nwsdy.li/easyspeakers to register for Zoom link, toastmasters.org.

— Gina Tabarus
By Gina Tabarus gtabarus@newsday.com

More news

Wantagh High School moved its senior class to Wantagh High seniors back to remote after virus cases linked to 'gathering'
The 12-unit Finally, almost move-in day at East Hampton Town's first affordable condos
John Pierotti leaves the Nassau County Courthouse in Man sentenced to life without parole for double murder in Baldwin
Fans attend the Islanders- Penguins playoff game at Isles fans can return to Nassau Coliseum on March 18
The Nassau SPCA is seeking a new home SPCA: Four dogs who 'lost everything' when owners died of COVID-19 need home
Huntington Town Board member Joan Cergol at a Huntington Town rejects limiting political activity of judges
Didn’t find what you were looking for?