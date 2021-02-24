Business Calendar, March 1-7

ONGOING

VIRTUAL: SMALL-BUSINESS COUNSELING

The New York Small Business Development Center offers free remote counseling sessions, by appointment, with a business adviser. Get assistance with how to start a business, the loan application process and more; schedule an appointment by phone at 800-732-7232, or visit nysbdc.org/appointment.html to schedule online.

MONDAY

ONLINE JOB SEARCH WORKSHOP: UPDATE YOUR RÉSUMÉ

Learn tips and tricks for building a powerful and effective résumé that stands out in a competitive job market, 2-3 p.m., hosted by Long Beach Library, free, visit longbeachlibrary.org for a Zoom link, 516-432-7201.

WEDNESDAY

ONLINE: INTRODUCTION TO E-COMMERCE

This workshop provides the resources and strategies to launch and grow your online business, learn how to drive traffic to your site, increase customer retention and generate referrals, 9:30-10:30 a.m., hosted by Brentwood Library, free, register for a Zoom link at brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

THURSDAY

ONLINE: SMALL-BUSINESS WORKSHOP

"Creating a Business Plan," learn about startup costs, how to prepare a budget and how to get financing, presented by SCORE, 6:30 p.m., hosted by Levittown Library, free, register for a Zoom link at levittownpl.org, 516-731-5728.

ONLINE: GRANT WRITING AND FUNDRAISING

Learn where to look and how to position your organization to be attractive to potential donors and grant-making agencies, 7:30-8:15 p.m., hosted by Brentwood Library, free, register for a Zoom link at brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

VIRTUAL: SMALL-BUSINESS WEBINAR — EMAIL MARKETING

Learn to create an email marketing strategy, topics include contact management, email deliverability and analyzing how well your mailing did, 7 p.m., hosted by Hillside Library, free, register for a Zoom link at hillsidelibrary.info, 516-355-7850.

FRIDAY

ONLINE: TOASTMASTERS CLUB

Get assistance with developing your speaking, listening and leadership skills, features speakers and evaluators at each meeting, noon-1 p.m., hosted by Easy Speakers Toastmaster Club of Northport, visit nwsdy.li/easyspeakers to register for Zoom link, toastmasters.org.

— Gina Tabarus