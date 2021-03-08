TODAY'S PAPER
Business Calendar, March 15-21

By Gina Tabarus gtabarus@newsday.com
Print

MONDAY

ONLINE: JOB SEARCH WORKSHOP

"Writing Effective Cover Letters," explore how to write and format a cover letter, keywords to include to be found in a digital search, mistakes to avoid and more, 2-3 p.m., hosted by Long Beach Library, free, visit longbeachlibrary.org for a link, 516-432-7201.

ONLINE: INTRO TO CANVA

Learn about Canva, the free, online graphic design tool for creating beautiful social media content, posters, cards and more, no design or advanced computer skills necessary, 6-7:30 p.m. hosted by Sayville Library, free, register for a link, sayvillelibrary.org, 631-589-4440.

TUESDAY

ONLINE: CREATING A MARKETING PLAN

Learn the basics to market your business and help to determine your target audience, marketing disciplines, budgeting and key elements to write marketing plans, presented by SCORE, 7-8:30 p.m., hosted by Longwood Library, free, register for a link at longwoodlibrary.org, 631-924-6400.

ONLINE: JOB SEARCH STRATEGIES

Learn simple strategies to conduct an effective job search, including staying organized, using your own network and resources, social media platforms and more, 2-3 p.m., hosted by Port Jefferson Library, free, register for a link at portjefflibrary.org, 631-473-0022.

VIRTUAL: RÉSUMÉ AND COVER LETTER PREPARATION

Workshop covers structure, format and design, effective accomplishment statements, highly effective "target cover letters," and form and function of thank-you letters, 6:30-8 p.m., hosted by Hempstead Library, free, register for a link at jobcenter@hempsteadlibrary.info, hempsteadlibrary.info, 516-481-6990.

WEDNESDAY

ONLINE: HOW TO START A HOME-BASED BUSINESS

Learn how to develop the entrepreneurial qualities needed, financial fundamentals, professional image and marketing tools, presented by Stony Brook Small Business Development Center, 9:30 a.m., hosted by Brentwood Library, free, register for a link at brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

THURSDAY

ONLINE: CREATING A SOCIAL MEDIA STRATEGY

Review five popular social media networks and how to create content, 6:30 p.m., hosted by Levittown Library, free, register for a link at levittownpl.org, 516-731-5728.

— Gina Tabarus
