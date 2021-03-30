ONGOING

VIRTUAL: SMALL-BUSINESS COUNSELING

New York Small Business Development Center is offering free remote counseling sessions, by appointment, with a business adviser. Get assistance with how to start a business, the small-business loan application process and more. To schedule an appointment by phone, call 800-732-7232, or visit nysbdc.org/appointment.html to schedule online.

ONLINE: CAREER COACHING

A career adviser assists you one-on-one with your résumé, offers direction on a new career path and helps you navigate the ever-changing world of job searching, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, hosted by Longwood Library, free, cardholders can email askus@Longwoodlibrary.org to register for a Zoom appointment, longwoodlibrary.org, 631-924-6400.

MONDAY

ONLINE: JOB SEARCH WORKSHOP

"Job Search Strategies," learn digital skills to help you with the job search as well as hints and tips for narrowing or broadening what you want, 2-3 p.m., hosted by Long Beach Library, free visit longbeachlibrary.org for a Zoom link, 516-432-7201.

ONLINE: INTERMEDIATE WORDPRESS

Learn more about creating websites, text, graphics, layouts, links and more, for intermediate and advanced computer users, 5:30-6:30 p.m., hosted by West Islip Public Library, free, Suffolk County cardholders can register for a GoToMeeting link at westisliplibrary.org, 631-661-7080.

WEDNESDAY

VIRTUAL: SMALL-BUSINESS WEBINAR

"Adding Online Shopping to Your Business Model," learn how to get your goods and services online, either on your website or using a third-party website, 7 p.m., hosted by Hillside Library, free, register for a Zoom link at hillsidelibrary.info, 516-355-7850.

THURSDAY

ONLINE: INTRODUCTION TO WORDPRESS

Create your own website in WordPress, learn how to create pages, add text, link to other websites and implement email functions, held for two sessions, for intermediate and advanced computer users, 2-3:30 p.m. Thursday and 2-3:30 p.m. April 15, hosted by Northport-East Northport Library, free, Suffolk County cardholders can register for a Zoom link at nenpl.org, 631-261-6930.

Gina Tabarus