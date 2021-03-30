TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Business

Business Calendar, April 5-11

By Gina Tabarus gtabarus@newsday.com
Print

ONGOING

VIRTUAL: SMALL-BUSINESS COUNSELING

New York Small Business Development Center is offering free remote counseling sessions, by appointment, with a business adviser. Get assistance with how to start a business, the small-business loan application process and more. To schedule an appointment by phone, call 800-732-7232, or visit nysbdc.org/appointment.html to schedule online.

ONLINE: CAREER COACHING

A career adviser assists you one-on-one with your résumé, offers direction on a new career path and helps you navigate the ever-changing world of job searching, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, hosted by Longwood Library, free, cardholders can email askus@Longwoodlibrary.org to register for a Zoom appointment, longwoodlibrary.org, 631-924-6400.

MONDAY

ONLINE: JOB SEARCH WORKSHOP

"Job Search Strategies," learn digital skills to help you with the job search as well as hints and tips for narrowing or broadening what you want, 2-3 p.m., hosted by Long Beach Library, free visit longbeachlibrary.org for a Zoom link, 516-432-7201.

ONLINE: INTERMEDIATE WORDPRESS

Learn more about creating websites, text, graphics, layouts, links and more, for intermediate and advanced computer users, 5:30-6:30 p.m., hosted by West Islip Public Library, free, Suffolk County cardholders can register for a GoToMeeting link at westisliplibrary.org, 631-661-7080.

WEDNESDAY

VIRTUAL: SMALL-BUSINESS WEBINAR

"Adding Online Shopping to Your Business Model," learn how to get your goods and services online, either on your website or using a third-party website, 7 p.m., hosted by Hillside Library, free, register for a Zoom link at hillsidelibrary.info, 516-355-7850.

THURSDAY

ONLINE: INTRODUCTION TO WORDPRESS

Create your own website in WordPress, learn how to create pages, add text, link to other websites and implement email functions, held for two sessions, for intermediate and advanced computer users, 2-3:30 p.m. Thursday and 2-3:30 p.m. April 15, hosted by Northport-East Northport Library, free, Suffolk County cardholders can register for a Zoom link at nenpl.org, 631-261-6930.

Gina Tabarus
By Gina Tabarus gtabarus@newsday.com

More news

S.F. Falconer Florist in Port Washington has been Town eyes honor for business that's still a blooming success
Police said an East Hampton man robbed a Cops: Man uses gun to rob woman of $8G, cellphone
Marvin German gets his first dose of the Long Islanders scramble for vaccine appointments on first day of 30-plus eligibility
Long Island Cares will be donating food kits Program to provide food packages to LI entertainers
A Suffolk County police car is seen in Suffolk police reform plan clears legislative committee
COVID-19 vaccines are available across Long Island, but How to get a COVID-19 vaccine appointment
Didn’t find what you were looking for?